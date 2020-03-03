HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., will present “The Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” at 7:30 p.m. March 6.
Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter said Jack Wright’s production is a sophisticated, respectful and contemporary presentation of the hit songs that have kept Diamond’s music in the hearts of his fans for decades.
“Jack Wright is one of the world’s premier Neil Diamond tribute acts,” Winter said. “His all-new show is a multi-media experience featuring all of Neil's greatest hits.”
Winter said the show has been described as high-energy rock ‘n roll meets passionate ballads and soaring anthems.
“Fascinating stories and song explanations are seamlessly woven through the show, redefining the Neil Diamond tribute experience,” Winter explained.
Tickets are $36-$45 by calling (985) 543-4371 or visiting columbiatheatre.org.