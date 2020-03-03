CALLING ALL NEIL DIAMOND FANS - Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Jack Wright in “The Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” in one performance only March 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the production are available at the Columbia Theatre box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by phone at (985) 543-4371. Patrons may also get tickets online at www.columbiatheatre.org