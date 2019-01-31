Baton Rouge music followers know Alex V. Cook as a singer-songwriter and guitarist in The Rakers, and he’s a music journalist who has published three books.
In addition to those works, the restlessly creative Cook has an adventurous instrumental outlet, Museumgoer. “Museumgoer 2,” his second EP for the solo project, will be available Friday, Jan. 25, online at museumgoer.bandcamp.com.
Using a large variety of instruments — banjo, mandolin, synthesizer, Wurlitzer electric piano, accordion, glockenspiel, drums and bass — Cook recorded most of the EP’s seven tracks on his phone.
Cook categorizes his Museumgoer recordings as “unobtrusive music.” A high-concept endeavor mixing lowbrow and highbrow, the music is based in ambient and experimental music as well as two intentionally bland musical genres, “elevator” and “easy listening” music. In “Museumgoer 2,” Cook mixes these genres into something genuinely new.
A college friend of Cook’s from a small town, who’d never ridden in an elevator before college, inspired “His First Elevator Ride.” Performed with drums and flutelike tones produced by a synthesizer, this intentionally imperfect music ambles amusingly along. Cook created a music video for the track, which can be seen on YouTube.
“My Baby (Phone) Only Has Eyes (Will Charge) For Me (With This One Cord)” takes a dreamy, minimal path. With its atmospheric tones, repeating melodies and a randomly strummed mandolin, “My Baby” summons that netherworld between consciousness and sleep.
In “BBC Sound Effects Library x Museumgoer,” Cook uses industrial recordings from the BBC’s vast sound effects library as a foundation. Adding his original music to the industrial sounds, he weaves a hypnotic soundscape that includes the de facto percussion of scrapping and dragging.
Cook expands “BBC Sound Effects Library x Museumgoer” with “(BBC x Museumgoer/BBC) Order of Operations Mix.” It’s a remix, perhaps, for very eccentric dancers. This second “BBC x Museumgoer” track, with its march beat and slapping electronic percussion, is the EP’s liveliest track. That liveliness takes it beyond ambience and into the world of music for active listening. Despite the latter forwardness, Cook’s Museumgoer music is ripe for film scoring, a subgenre of composition that veers between barely noticed and powerfully present.