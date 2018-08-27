If it felt like downtown Baton Rouge was a little too quiet during the summer, you won't have to wait much longer for the music to kick back up. The Live After Five concert series returns Friday, Sept. 28, with its fall 2018 lineup.
Live After Five is now in its 20th year, and the upcoming weekly Friday night shows will feature blues, Zydeco, swamp pop, a Beatles tribute and variety bands.
Concerts will take place each Friday, Sept. 28 through Nov. 2, starting at 5 p.m. at City Hall Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. All shows are free. More information can be found online at downtownbr.org.
Check out the lineup below:
Sept. 28: Rockin' Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters
Oct. 5: Walter Wolfman Washington and the Roadmasters with The Real School of Music
Oct. 12: Abbey Road Live: Beatles Tribute
Oct. 19: Press 1 For English
Oct. 26: Foret Tradition
Nov. 2: Sierra Green and the Soul Machine