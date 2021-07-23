Rising Louisiana country singer Laine Hardy's latest song, "Authentic," was released on Friday.
"I’ve been playing this one out at shows for a while now," 2019 "American Idol" winner Hardy said in an email blast. "I'm so excited for y'all to finally have it!"
Hardy also mentioned opening the first night of his "Monster Energy Outbreak Tour" on Thursday in Dewey Beach, Delaware.
"It was a blast. Hope y'all can join me for one of the upcoming shows!," he said.
The 20-year-old Hardy, a native of Livingston, will be returning to his home state for a Saturday, Aug. 21 concert at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Titled "A Louisiana Saturday Night," the show also stars country singer-songwriter Frank Foster, also a Bayou State native.
Hardy makes his Grand Ole Opry debuts Saturday, Aug. 28, in Nashville, Tennessee.