Laine Hardy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The popular teen singer from Livingston, who won "American Idol" in 2019, announced the update Sunday on his Facebook page and Instagram story.
Hardy, 19, has been busy during the pandemic, including singing the "National Anthem" at swearing-in ceremonies for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard on Friday, joining the band Parish County Line on stage at the Texas Club June 13, and doing live virtual events. In total, Hardy's virtual tour amassed more than 2 million views.
Acoustic versions of his new songs — "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country" — will debut Friday.
Due to its popularity, Hardy's virtual tour is scheduled to relaunch at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, priced at $15, for that show and one on July 9 are on sale now at https://lainehardy.bubbleup.live/. More tour dates will be announced soon.