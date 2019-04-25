Back in 2017, Wimpsville played Barcadia’s Baton Rouge stage and promptly roused a crowd of half-baked hipsters into a mosh pit. As the band wrapped one of its short, nihilistic songs, singer and guitarist Zach Douglas introduced the next one: “Any fans of that show ‘The Office’ out there?” he asked. “Well, this song is about how much I f****** hate that show.”
Douglas and Wimpsville bring that same curt, “everything sucks” attitude to the band’s new quick and dirty punk project, “The Shape of Dumb to Come.”
Wimpsville’s music pokes fun and is filled with self-deprecation, like on the songs “I Want To Go Home,” “Shut Up” and “Nice Set Bro” — on which Douglas groans about the half-cocked compliments he gets after Wimpsville shows.
The aggressive rock on “The Shape of Dumb to Come” draws from hardcore punk, sludge and stoner metal and Douglas’s ear-splitting screams and fuzzy, overdriven guitar are in your face on every song — a couple of cuts, like “Things Have Been Awful Weird Lately,” add synth to the mix.
Wimpsville’s music has the loud, messy mark of a do-it-yourself punk record. The lo-fi crunch of simple chords over eerie synths and drum noise make for moody chaos on the new release.
All the mayhem may make some listeners doubt Wimpsville’s talent — and the band might agree with them. After all, the bio on their Bandcamp page reads, “We suck.”
“The Shape of Dumb to Come” is available at wimpsville.bandcamp.com.
Are you a musician with new music coming out? Let us know at red@theadvocate.com.