Never afraid to go deep for a song, Mary Gauthier tackles tough subjects with searing honesty. A former Baton Rougean, Gauthier co-wrote the songs on her latest album, “Rifles & Rosary Beads,” with military veterans and their spouses.
Released in January, the album generated media coverage from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR and “CBS This Morning.” In May, Gauthier’s 10th collection of original songs received an Americana Music Awards nomination for album of the year. And then a couple of months later, in July, Rolling Stone named “Rifles & Rosary Beads” one of “the best country and Americana albums of 2018 so far.”
The opportunity to help veterans express themselves in words and music was an honor, Gauthier said.
At the Manship Theatre on Friday, Gauthier will perform songs from “Rifles & Rosary Beads” and earlier highlights from her acclaimed catalog. The show is part of the Red Dragon Songwriters Series.
A late-blooming songwriter, Gauthier didn’t get serious about writing and performing until her late 20s. In 2001, after selling her popular restaurant in Boston, The Dixie Kitchen, she moved to Nashville to pursue music full time.
Gauthier recently spoke to her hometown newspaper, just before a flight to a concert in Santa Fe, New Mexico. An edited version of that interview follows.
How do feel about the reaction to “Rifles & Rosary Beads”?
America is big on sending people to war. But I thought Americans didn’t want to hear about veterans coming home broken and battered and traumatized. I was wrong. So many people care and want to hear their stories. I’m super excited about having been given the privilege of telling those stories.
Rolling Stone named your song, “Mercy Now,” one of the saddest country songs of all time. That put you in the company of George Jones, Hank Williams, Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash.
I’ll take it. Hell, yeah.
Are sad songs your favorite kind of songs?
Naw. I like good songs. A lot of times when you write something that’s real, people call it “sad.” Reality is not sad. Reality is reality. I think music has gotten lost in escapism. If it’s not an escapist song, it’s called “sad.” Sad songs are part of what I do — but I’m all about authentic songs.
Blues artist Shemekia Copeland’s new album, “America’s Child,” features two of your songs. She describes your material as “real.”
I’m not going to lie to my audience. That doesn’t mean I’m a reporter. I put a lot of fiction in my songs, but I can guarantee you that my songs are emotionally true.
Many famous artists — including Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Jimmy Buffett and Kathy Mattea — have recorded your songs. Do you hear things in their interpretations that you weren’t expecting?
Yeah, sometimes. But any time anyone records one of my songs, it’s an honor. And when other artists record my songs, they reach people I wouldn’t have reached.
You left Baton Rouge in your 20s and moved to Boston. Were you drawn to the folk music scene there?
I found my way to music in Boston. I worked my way through open mics and decided to pursue music full time. I moved to Nashville and haven’t looked back.
Why didn’t you get serious about music when you were in Baton Rouge?
Music’s always been important to me. Songwriters have always been important to me. I always had a guitar, but I had to get clean and sober before I was going to be worth a damn as a songwriter or, to be honest, a human being. I started writing songs in 1990, when I got sober. That’s when music opened up for me and became more than a hobby.
When you lived in Baton Rouge, what songwriters did you like?
The singer-songwriters anybody would name. Neil Young, Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan. They took songwriting seriously. Their songs were real.
Is it a treat to come home to Baton Rouge and play a concert?
Love it. My mama’s coming to the show. And when I play at home, I see people I haven’t seen since high school and college. I recognize their voices, but I don’t know their faces anymore. It’s funny how much we’ve changed. Look — I’m 56 years old, but I remember them from ninth grade. A lot changes.
I hear you’re writing a book. A memoir?
Kind of. It’s about how songwriting has been such an important part of my recovery and salvation. It’s called “Saved by a Song.” I’ve seen the remarkable things songs can do, in my own life and in the lives of the veterans.
Mary Gauthier/Clay Parker and Jodi James
Part of Red Dragon Songwriters Series
WHEN: Friday. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
COST: $39.95-$59.95
INFO: manshiptheatre.org; marygauthier.com