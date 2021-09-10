Louisiana singer Laine Hardy will celebrate his 21st birthday Sunday in the French Quarter, but not on the street you're thinking.

The rising country artist and 2019 "American Idol" winner will perform a live stream concert from the New Orleans Jazz Museum inside the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave., at 7 p.m. It's a benefit for Volunteer Louisiana and The Louisiana Museum Foundation.

"Following the devastating damage that Hurricane Ida brought to the Louisiana native’s home state last month, Laine felt a strong calling to give back to his community," according to a Monarch Publicity press release.

“Hurricane Ida hit hard in my home state. So many people have been impacted and we wanted to find a way to help,” Hardy said. “I can’t think of a better way to spend my birthday than playing a show for everyone.”

The Buena Vista Records/Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings artist will perform songs from his 11-song debut album, "Here's to Anyone," due out Friday, Sept. 17.

“Laine Hardy is a true Louisiana Ambassador (a title bestowed on him officially last spring). He could have celebrated the release of his first album anywhere, but chose to celebrate at the New Orleans Jazz Museum because of his love of this state, the people and our unique culture,” said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “His desire to help his fellow Louisianians and bring awareness to the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida truly shows the outstanding character of this young man, and further exemplifies why we are fortunate to have him represent our state.”

For more information on how to watch the concert on Sunday, go to lainehardy.bubbleup.live. For more on how to help with recovery efforts, visit volunteerlouisiana.gov.