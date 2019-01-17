With "Guilty Machines," Baton Rouge emcee Phosfiend is unabashedly doing exactly what he wants. The album, the third release by Phosfiend, aka Donovan Simms, continues his M.O. of mining the darker, stranger parts of hip-hop and adding his own philosophical stamp.
Phosfiend — with production help by DJJEDTHVSLOTH, Deth.Exe, Luminaire and Sir Groosh — opts for heavy beats and speaker-breaking bass throughout the eight-track album, with touches of hardcore hip-hop, Chicago Footwork (the track "Krosis" highlights that genre's use of drum machines with a B-3 hook) and nu metal. "Guilty Machines" will find a nice place in the libraries of people who follow Williams Street Records, the label that handles compilations curated by Adult Swim.
Phosfiend is processing a lot on "Guilty Machines": flawed humans, independence, police brutality, family fallout and reconciliation, mental health, and with Gnosticism — that philosophical stamp I mentioned before — Phosfiend is weaving in some heady ideas.
Nerd culture references are everywhere. In one line that sticks out from "The Boot," Phosfiend cleverly looks to "Rick and Morty" to call out "thin blue line" hypocrisy: "You're just a Morty pretending to be a Rick/Knowing damn f***ing well you're a Jerry." But "Guilty Machines" isn't nerdcore, at least not in the celebratory ways fans of MC Lars and MC Chris would recognize. Phosfiend isn't necessarily knocking the culture, but he's using it as a critique of society at large.
Phosfiend is polished and tight on "Guilty Machines," but he's really at his best when he goes heavy and hard. The track "Mad God" sounds like a Lovecraftian fever dream, and it works so well because Phosfiend thrives in the madness.
"No one gets out of this s*** clean," Simms said in an interview. And that's the overarching theme of "Guilty Machines": Humans are inherently flawed, and we should be working to do better. But while you're at it, be fully yourself.
Phosfiend will play an album release show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Southside Arts Center, 524 N. Foster Drive. 8 p.m. facebook.com/phosfiendish.