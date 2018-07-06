Now that the Fourth of July holiday has passed, you might wonder what you're going to do for the rest of this hot summer.
You could buy stock in an air-conditioning company. You could think about LSU football. You could mow the lawn. But what about all the time that's still left?
Here's an alternative: Brave the heat (or the rain, in our case) and go hear some good music. If you like to see a live performance, you'll have tons of chances these next couple of months. What follows is a list of the 25 concerts you can't miss from July through September.
It's time to let the good jams roll.
JULY 11
C.W. Stoneking. An Australian blues rocker who has shared the stage with groups like Jack White and Queens of the Stone Age, Stoneking's concerts are full of vaudeville and throwback tunes that will make you swing your hips. All ages. 8 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge. $15 at ticketweb.com. midcityballroom.com.
JULY 14
Clay Parker & Jodi James. This Baton Rouge singer-songwriter duo is set to release a new album, "The Lonesomest Sound That Can Sound" (a most excellent title) on July 20. Ahead of the release, Parker and James will perform a most lonesome show with Molly Taylor and David Harbour. 8:30 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge. midcityballroom.com.
Rodney Carrington. The comedian known for his mix of country music and crass humor, Carrington is touring behind his 2017 album "Here Comes the Truth." Ages 21 and up. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave. $55 and up. Reserved seating only. lbatonrouge.com.
Sickbay Summer Swelter. The live music scene in Lafayette keeps moving, thanks in large part to Ryan DeJean and the up-close and personal Sickbay concert series. Next weekend, Sickbay hosts an all-day event with performances from Julie Odell, Sun June, Shrugs, Dove and The Archive. All ages. $10. Doors at 5 p.m. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. The Yoga Garden, 2513 Johnston St., Lafayette. facebook.com/sickbay.party.
JULY 18
Pope. A garage rock band from New Orleans, Pope continues to release album after album of lo-fi greatness. In a few weeks, the band travels west down Interstate 10 to perform with Lawn, Scenic World and Rad Wagon. $10. 7 p.m., The Pearl, 222 Jefferson St., Lafayette. facebook.com/sickbay.party.
JULY 20
Orange Joe. Baton Rouge rock band Orange Joe celebrates the release of its new album, "House of Sounds," with a hometown show featuring Social Circle and Paris Avenue. $15 in advance at ticketweb.com, $20 after doors open. Doors at 8 p.m. Show at 8:30 p.m. Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road, Baton Rouge. varsitytheatre.com.
JULY 21
Legends of Southern Soul Extravaganza. An evening of soul will cool you from this sweltering heat as singers Tucka, Sir Charles Jones and Pokey Bear headline this concert. $40-$75. Doors at 6 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road, Baton Rouge. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
JULY 26
Paula Cole. You might remember Cole for "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?". However, since that 1997 Grammy-winning hit, Cole has paved a career that has paid homage to jazz and folk. For her Louisiana concert, she'll bring a little bit of everything. $40-$55. 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge. manshiptheatre.org.
JULY 27
Mia Borders. New Orleans "southern fried" soul comes to the capital city courtesy of Borders and her band. Songwriter Jacye Guerin will open. $20 advance at brownpapertickets.com, $25 at the door. VIP tickets are also available for $35. 7 p.m., Dyson House Listening Room, 7575 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. facebook.com/dysonhouselisteningroom.
AUG. 3
Brian Posehn. A smart, big, scruffy comedian known for his appearances on shows such as "Seinfeld" and his specials such as 2013's brilliant "The Fartist," Posehn performs two sets in Cajun country. 8 p.m. show sold out. Tickets for the 10 p.m. late show are still available at ticketfly.com. $25-$30. Ages 18 and up. The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
AUG. 4
Joe Ely. The Texas music great returns to the capital city for a solo set. Bob Livingston opens the evening. $50-$65 at brownpapertickets.com. 8 p.m., Red Dragon Listening Room, 2401 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Tory Lanez. The hitmaker behind singles such as "Skrt Skrt" and "Real Thing," Lanez brings his "Memories Don't Die" tour to the South. Special guests Davo and Flipp Dinero open the show. $35 in advance at ticketweb.com, $40 the day of the show. VIP tickets are also available. Ages 18 and up. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road, Baton Rouge. varsitytheatre.com.
AUG. 10
Amanda Shaw. An Americana singer-songwriter and Cajun fiddler who has been performing since she was 8 years old, Shaw is touring behind her new album, "Please, Call Me Miss Shaw." $25 at brownpapertickets.com, $30 at the door. VIP tickets are also available for $40. 7 p.m., Dyson House Listening Room, 7575 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. facebook.com/dysonhouselisteningroom.
Marc Broussard. Fresh outta Carencro, Broussard mixes a little bit of blues, rock and R&B into his musical gumbo. Of course, he calls it "Bayou Soul," which is so much cooler than what I just typed. Ages 21 and up. $20. Standing room only. Doors open at 8 p.m. L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave., Baton Rouge. lbatonrouge.com.
AUG. 17
James McMurtry. A Texas-based singer-songwriter with three decades of songs to his name, McMurtry returns for a special Red Dragon songwriter series concert at Manship Theatre. $39.95-$59.95. 7:30 p.m., 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge. manshiptheatre.org.
Leo Nocentelli. A member of the Funky Meters and recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award, Nocentelli brings his jams and his band to the Red Stick. $65. VIP tickets for $75 are also available at brownpapertickets.com. 7 p.m., Dyson House Listening Room, 7575 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. facebook.com/dysonhouselisteningroom.
AUG. 20
The Fixx. "One Thing Leads to Another" and you're dancing to another song by this 1980s pop-rock band. Lucky for you, the group is coming to Louisiana again for a stop along its "Beach Tour." $35-$50. 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge. manshiptheatre.org.
AUG. 25
The Junior League. A pop-rock band with roots in New Orleans and songs that sound at home next to sounds from the Monkees, The Junior League visits the capital city in support of its latest album, "Eventually is Now." 8:30 p.m., Mid City Ballroom. 136 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge. midcityballroom.com.
AUG. 31
Givers. The tail end of August gets an attitude adjustment thanks to the bouncy, buoyant jams of this indie rock band. Ages 18 and up. $15 at ticketweb.com. Doors at 9 p.m. Spanish Moon, 1109 Highland Road, Baton Rouge.
CJ Solar. A Baton Rouge-born talent, Solar is a country singer who now has a No. 1 hit on his songwriting résumé thanks to the chart-topper "Up Down" by Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line. Ages 18 and up. $10 in advance. $12 at the door. VIP tickets are also available for $20. Doors at 8 p.m. Show at 9:30 p.m. The Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave., Baton Rouge. thetexasclub.com.
SEPT. 11
Grizzly Bear. One of the best art-rock bands not named Radiohead, this Brooklyn group has a knack for writing dark, tightly wound tunes full of sweet, psychedelic harmonies. Cajun country oughta love them. $35 standing room, $55 mezzanine seating. 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
Punch Brothers. A bluegrass group known for its experimentation and taking the genre into new territories, Punch Brothers will visit the capital city, touring behind its latest album, "All Ashore," which is available July 20. $65-$85. 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge. manshiptheatre.org.
SEPT. 13
South Louisiana Guitar Greats. Five fine guitarists join forces for one night of entertainment. This concert features Roddie Romero, Gerry McGee, Michael Juan Nunez, Freddie Pate and Lane Mack. 8 p.m. Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Call (337) 798-1538 for advanced reserved seating.
SEPT. 14
Clint Black. A chart-topping country performer in the 1990s, Clint Black always makes time for a concert in Louisiana. Ages 21 and up. $45 and up. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave., Baton Rouge. lbatonrouge.com.
SEPT. 24
Amos Lee. Folk, rock, soul — this singer-songwriter does a little of it all. At the end of September, he'll kick off Acadiana Center for the Arts' 2018-2019 season. $35 and up. 7:30 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. heymanncenter.com.