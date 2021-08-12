LSU English instructor Eric Schmitt lives a parallel life as a singer-songwriter.
Sitting in his music room in Mid City last week, Schmitt talked about his country-, pop- and sometimes Latin-tinged songwriting.
Schmitt will perform songs from his third solo album, “Bees in the Eaves,” Saturday at the Red Dragon Listening Room.
Schmitt has returned to performing following a February woodworking accident that sliced the entire length of one of his left-hand fingers as well as three fingertips. Months of physical therapy helped him regain some flexibility.
“I can still play guitar, but there are some moves I can’t make,” he said. “I’ve modified positions a little bit, and it could get better over time.”
Because he’s primarily a singer-songwriter, Schmitt needn’t be a great guitarist.
“I don’t need to play like Junior Brown,” he said. “But I like to play well enough to perform tasteful renditions of my music.”
This weekend at the Red Dragon, many of the local music all-stars who appear on Schmitt’s new album will be on hand to tastefully perform his songs. His supporting players include Clyde Thompson, violin; Paul Buller, steel guitar; Denice Brumfield, bass; Chad Townsend, drums; Clay Parker, various instruments; and Jodie James, backup vocals.
Schmitt recorded “Bees in the Eaves” at The Legendary noise floor studio in Baton Rouge. In addition to the musicians above, keyboardist John Smart, accordionist Ben Herrington, vocalist Margaret Fowler, percussionist Micah Blouin and cellist Raudol Palacios contributed to the sessions.
In Baton Rouge, at least before the coronavirus pandemic, Schmitt typically performed at the Red Dragon and Dyson House listening rooms, La Divina Italian Café, outdoor venues Bee Nice Park and Beauvoir Park and Birdman Coffee Art and Music Café in St. Francisville.
A native of Lake Charles, Schmitt was a late-blooming songwriter. He wrote more frequently after his move to Baton Rouge in 2000. Sharing his songs then with Randolph Thomas, a fellow singer-songwriter and bandmate in Flatbed Honeymoon, spurred his writing.
“I’d always liked music and literature,” he said. “But when I heard people like Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, musicians who had a literary angle, I dived into songwriting.”
Schmitt regrets not being more interested in music during his undergraduate years as a business major at the University of Texas in Austin.
“I was a pragmatic kid from Lake Charles,” he said. “But about halfway through college, I started reading a lot. I wanted to switch from business, but I knew my parents would kill me if I changed my major to literature. I got my degree and then shifted gears.”
Schmitt later earned a master’s in English and MFA in creative writing. After his visiting lecturer stint at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, he accepted a teaching position at LSU. Schmitt also teaches songwriting, most recently at the Songbird Music School in St. Francisville.
“You’ll get people at workshops who have written a dozen songs and play an instrument well,” he said. “But sometimes people don’t even play an instrument and just have some ideas. Presenting something in two days that’s useful to all of them is a challenge.”
Schmitt’s songwriting tips include keeping the lyrics simple and being bold.
“Just do it,” he said. “Don’t worry about whether it’s good or not. Like anything, you learn by doing it. That’s how I learned. I didn’t read a book or watch a video about songwriting. I listened to songs.”
Eric Schmitt
8 p.m. Saturday
Red Dragon Listening Room, 2401 Florida Blvd.
$20/$30