Last year was going to be huge for Chase Tyler. Instead, he found himself driving a forklift.
The Livingston Parish-based musician, known for energetic live shows, had dozens of tour dates booked across the South with his band.
“We had big plans for 2020,” Tyler said. “So did a lot of people, and, unfortunately, with COVID and everything, we basically had to start from scratch.”
Tyler, 34, had made a living as a performer since finishing high school and singing in shows in Branson, Missouri.
“I’ve been an entertainer ever since I was 17,” Tyler said. “So that's all I’ve known in some way, shape or form.”
Yet Tyler was thankful a friend found a job for him at a lighting warehouse in Watson.
“When the shutdown happened, we canceled 75 dates, and I just didn't know what to do, and I still have to eat as well,” Tyler said. “I had to go to work, and I did, and I appreciate those people.”
The only good thing to come out of 2020, Tyler said, was that he and his collaborators had time to write new material. He plans to release a new album this year. The first single, “Garth Kinda Night,” came out in March, and Tyler wants to release a few new songs over the summer in advance of the new record.
At the Cajun Country Jam in Gonzales on Saturday, Tyler and his band will play some of those new cuts and the ones that earned them a following across Louisiana. Tyler will take the stage along with Nashville, Tennessee, hitmaker and north Louisiana native Dylan Scott.
Growing up in a musical family, Tyler decided early on he wanted to make a career of performing. At 17, he auditioned for a stage production in Branson, home of dozens of country music theaters and other entertainment venues, and earned a part. In Branson, he sang in up to three shows at a time, working morning, matinee and evening gigs.
“If you're wanting to do something in music, that is a great, great start,” Tyler said. “You literally learn from the ground up on how to entertain, how to perform and work an audience and just perform and be in front of people and kind of build your confidence.”
After three years in Branson, Tyler moved to New York and performed in an off-Broadway play and then tried his luck as a musician in Nashville, which was a “terrifying experience,” he said.
After a year, he returned home to Louisiana and started his own band to do music the way he wanted. He created a mix of swamp pop, Southern rock and country and has released three albums so far.
The hours he spent on stage in Branson and New York taught him how to command an audience’s attention.
Some of his fans’ favorite songs evoke the small-town Louisiana lifestyle. In “Tailgate Sunset,” Tyler sings about parking and watching the sun go down with a special someone:
“Before it’s over we’ll be dancing in the headlights,” he sings. “No hurry, you and me we’ve got all night.”
His new single, “Garth Kinda Night,” name-checks several Garth Brooks songs that play during a memorial night.
Tyler writes most of his songs with co-writers. While his style could be considered traditional country by today’s standards, Tyler said he doesn’t aim for any certain sound.
“I don't set out to write any particular music in any form or standard,” he said. “I just write what I feel … I just like to make music.”
Cajun Country Jam
FEATURING: Dylan Scott, with Payton Smith, Chase Tyler and Konner James
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales
TICKETS: $35-$50 at etix.com; a portion of the proceeds will benefit Lift Acadiana and the SEACOR Power families.
5 things to know about Dylan Scott
- The 30-year-old country pop singer-songwriter was born Dylan Scott Robinson and is a native of Bastrop.
- Music runs in the family: His father played guitar for Freddy Fender and Freddie Hart.
- He wrote "My Girl," (2016), his first No. 1 record, for his high school sweetheart-now wife, Blair Robinson.
- His 2016 self-titled, debut studio album, debuted at No. 5 on the Top Country Albums chart.
- His latest song, 'Nobody,' tops this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.