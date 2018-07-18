A creative energy almost as thick as the humidity hovers over New Orleans, says Seth Walker, a bluesy singer-songwriter who recently relocated to the city.
“It lurks around every corner, some kind of creative expression in that town,” Walker says. “Not just musically. If you just talk to someone walking down the street it sounds like they’re playing the piano just by the rhythm of their talking.”
That vitality infects Walker's newest work, especially “Spirits Moving,” a shuffling rhythm and blues tune recorded with some celebrated studio musicians, including drummer Johnny Vidacovich and Martin & Wood’s John Medeski on organ.
“Spirits Moving” is about the spirits in New Orleans, “the light, the dark, all of the above,” he says.
“It was like going to Pluto pretty much on that recording session,” Walker says. “Some of those rhythms since I have been living in New Orleans have definitely crept into my music.”
Walker will play the Dyson House in Baton Rouge on Friday with a small, jazzy band. A stand-up bass player and drummer will be “laying down grooves.” Traveling folk musician Allegra Krieger will open the show.
Born into a family of classical musicians in North Carolina, Walker learned the cello growing up. In college he picked up the guitar, and soon he gravitated toward the blues. His uncle hosted a radio show in Florida that focused on blues, jazz and old-time music, and he sent tapes to Walker. Listening to those shows opened a new world to him.
An appreciation of blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan led Walker to Austin, Texas, as a type of pilgrimage to the late artist’s adopted hometown.
“I saw him outwardly expressing himself in a way that I had never heard before,” Walker says of Vaughan’s musical style. “In classical music everything is on the page, and this was just tribal.”
In 1990s Austin, Walker developed as a musician by learning from a club of guitar players making a living in what was then advertised as the “live music capital of the world.” In Austin, he began to focus just as much on the lyrics to his songs as he did the guitar licks.
“I wrote so many bad songs before I started writing some decent ones,” he says.
A friend introduced Walker to the works of Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, John Hiatt and other Texas songwriters.
“It really turned me upside down,” he says. “I thought, ‘None of my guitar stuff means anything unless I get some songs.’”
He began making another type of pilgrimage to Nashville to study songwriting, working with Gary Nicholson, a writer with dozens of hits to his name.
“I went to school writing with people who were better than me,” Walker says. “When I wrote with him, he really helped me. He helped you look at your lyrics and songs from a different perspective and put care in them. He showed me how to put legs on them and make sure you couldn’t poke a hole in them.”
That attention to lyrical wordplay is evident in songs like “Call My Name” on 2016’s “Gotta Get Back.” Love, he sings, can “seem like an old friend, leave you like an orphan in the cold.”
Walker still spends a lot of time in Nashville for writing sessions when he’s not in New Orleans or on the road. This summer Walker is spending a lot of time in the studio, too, recording a new album.
The Crescent City sound will definitely play a role in that new record.
“New Orleans has its hooks in me,” he says.
SETH WALKER WITH ALLEGRA KRIEGER
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Dyson House Listening Room
COST: $15 in advance, $20 at door; VIP seats $40 in advance
INFO: DysonHouselr.com