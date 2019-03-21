BR.bluesfestsat115.041518
Singer-songwriter Will Minton plays guitar at 'Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda' during the Baton Rouge Blues Festival in April.

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival will celebrate its 25th edition on April 13-14 with 45 performances and nine interview sessions in downtown Baton Rouge. And with five stages set up at this year's festival, there will be a lot of blues, rock 'n' roll and R&B to hear in the home of the swamp blues. The organization on Wednesday afternoon released the schedule for its 2019 festival.

Soul and gospel singer Mavis Staples — who was scheduled to play the 2018 festival but had to cancel due to the death of her sister — will headline Sunday at the festival, playing 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Royal LA 1 Stage in Repentance Park. Soul singer William Bell will headline that main stage on Saturday, 8:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. The full, two-day schedule is listed below.

BR.bluesfestsun.3593.jpg
Festival goers enjoys the sounds of MJ & The Redeemers as they perform on the LA 1 Stage at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival held downtown on Sunday.

The festival's big stage is the Crown Royal LA 1 Stage — named after La. 1, which "connects all of Louisiana from Shreveport to Grand Isle, cutting through hometowns of Slim Harpo, Silas Hogan, Buddy Guy and Lazy Lester," the festival says. It will be located at the bottom of Repentance Park near River Road. The Aetna Swamp Blues Stage, showcasing local talent and recognizing Louisiana blues history, will be under the Crest in Galvez Plaza.

The Soul of BR Stage (sponsored by Smoke-free EBR) will be at North Boulevard and River Road, and will feature gospel and soul performances. Located in the neutral ground at North Boulevard and N. Fourth Street, the Front Porch Stage, will have intimate sets performed by "living legends" and "future legends." And in the Old State Capitol, the Blues Backstory Stage will feature a series of informal interviews and performances, while more performers will be playing in the capitol rotunda.

BR.bluesfestsun.3439
Advocate Staff Photo by April Buffington-- H.R. Ziifle of the MJ & The Redeemers performs on the LA 1 Stage at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival held downtown on Sunday.

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is free to attend, but an "Experience Pass," which includes complimentary food and drinks, private bar and bathrooms and exclusive areas around the stages, is available. Passes are on sale now for $200.

The organization is also looking for volunteers to handle a variety of tasks during the festival. More information about volunteering can be found at signupgenius.com. And more about the festival can be found at batonrougebluesfestival.org.

Have a little faith: Mavis Staples will headline 2019 Baton Rouge Blues Fest

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Crown Royal LA 1 Stage

Located in Repentance Park

1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Killer Whale 

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Levee Road Revue 

4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.: Greyhounds

6:30 to 8 p.m.: Chris Leblanc Band with a Tribute to Lazy Lester

8:15 to 9:45 p.m.: William Bell

Aetna Swamp Blues Stage

Located in Galvez Plaza

1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Cedric Watson

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Little Freddie King

4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Warren Storm & Willie Tee & The Band Cypress with special guests

5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Henry Gray with special guests Bob Corritore and others 

7 p.m.: Celebration of Lazy Lester

7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal & Tyree Neal

BR.bluesfestsun.3781
Terry 'Harmonica' Bean performs on the Front Porch Stage at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival held downtown on Sunday.

Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage

Located at North Boulevard and River Road

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: OMT

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: April "Sexy Red" Jackson

4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Harvey Knox & The Soul Spectrum Band

6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Henry Turner

Front Porch Stage

Located at North Boulevard. and Convention

1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Darcy Malone & The Tangle

3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.: Chicago Al & The Backburners

4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie

BR.bluesfestsun.3373
Advocate Staff Photo by April Buffington-- Tom Morgan, left and Brenda Tedder dances as MJ & The Redeemers performs on the LA 1 Stage at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival held downtown on Sunday.

Blues Backstory Stage

Inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers

1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Chicago Al

2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Warren Storm

3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie

4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Chris Leblanc

5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: William Bell

Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Barry Hebert, Steve Judice & Keith Harelson

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Conner Lacour & Melissa Wilson

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Amelia Ryland, Ameal Cameron & Pam Grisham

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Kelly Haskew & Sarah Burke

4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Donald Gelpi & Ben Blair

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: J.M. Fritz, Worth Powers & Friends

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Cupcake Strippers

BR.bluesfestsun.3622
Advocate Staff Photo by April Buffington-- Chris Thomas King gives an interview on the Blues Backstory Stage inside the Old State Capitol at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival held downtown on Sunday.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Crown Royal LA 1 Stage

1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Lane Mack

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Quiana Lynell

4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.: John "Papa" Gros

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Mavis Staples

Aetna Swamp Blues Stage

1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Hogy & the Healers

2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Jonathon "Boogie" Long

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Cedric Burnside

5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Deacon John Moore

Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: DeAndre Tate & Company

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Arthur Gremillion & Friends Community Choir

4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Elder Timothy Britten & Shabach

6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Zion Harmonizers

BR.bluesfestsat319.041518
Prairieville's Pam Grisham, left, and Baton Rouge's Jamie Aycock, right, two singer-songwriters performing in 'Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda' at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival, sing and play near flags there, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Many indoor events went on, despite outdoor Saturday performances that were canceled due to rain, and organizers plabn for Sunday's events to go on as scheduled.

Front Porch Stage

3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.: The Excelleauxs

4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Sam Hogan

Blues Backstory Stage

2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Cedric Burnside

3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Quiana Lynell

4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Sam Hogan

5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Deacon John Moore

Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Bill Romano & Chris Fry

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Oso Blues & Molly and the Squires

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Eric Schmitt, Ryan Harris & Ralph Goodson

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Denton Hatcher & Molly Taylor

4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Ben Herrington, Peter Simon & Chris Hochkeppel

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Dale Harris Family Band

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos

