The Baton Rouge Blues Festival will celebrate its 25th edition on April 13-14 with 45 performances and nine interview sessions in downtown Baton Rouge. And with five stages set up at this year's festival, there will be a lot of blues, rock 'n' roll and R&B to hear in the home of the swamp blues. The organization on Wednesday afternoon released the schedule for its 2019 festival.
Soul and gospel singer Mavis Staples — who was scheduled to play the 2018 festival but had to cancel due to the death of her sister — will headline Sunday at the festival, playing 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Royal LA 1 Stage in Repentance Park. Soul singer William Bell will headline that main stage on Saturday, 8:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. The full, two-day schedule is listed below.
The festival's big stage is the Crown Royal LA 1 Stage — named after La. 1, which "connects all of Louisiana from Shreveport to Grand Isle, cutting through hometowns of Slim Harpo, Silas Hogan, Buddy Guy and Lazy Lester," the festival says. It will be located at the bottom of Repentance Park near River Road. The Aetna Swamp Blues Stage, showcasing local talent and recognizing Louisiana blues history, will be under the Crest in Galvez Plaza.
The Soul of BR Stage (sponsored by Smoke-free EBR) will be at North Boulevard and River Road, and will feature gospel and soul performances. Located in the neutral ground at North Boulevard and N. Fourth Street, the Front Porch Stage, will have intimate sets performed by "living legends" and "future legends." And in the Old State Capitol, the Blues Backstory Stage will feature a series of informal interviews and performances, while more performers will be playing in the capitol rotunda.
The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is free to attend, but an "Experience Pass," which includes complimentary food and drinks, private bar and bathrooms and exclusive areas around the stages, is available. Passes are on sale now for $200.
The organization is also looking for volunteers to handle a variety of tasks during the festival. More information about volunteering can be found at signupgenius.com. And more about the festival can be found at batonrougebluesfestival.org.
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Crown Royal LA 1 Stage
Located in Repentance Park
1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Killer Whale
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Levee Road Revue
4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.: Greyhounds
6:30 to 8 p.m.: Chris Leblanc Band with a Tribute to Lazy Lester
8:15 to 9:45 p.m.: William Bell
Aetna Swamp Blues Stage
Located in Galvez Plaza
1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Cedric Watson
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Little Freddie King
4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Warren Storm & Willie Tee & The Band Cypress with special guests
5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Henry Gray with special guests Bob Corritore and others
7 p.m.: Celebration of Lazy Lester
7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal & Tyree Neal
Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage
Located at North Boulevard and River Road
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: OMT
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: April "Sexy Red" Jackson
4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Harvey Knox & The Soul Spectrum Band
6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Henry Turner
Front Porch Stage
Located at North Boulevard. and Convention
1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Darcy Malone & The Tangle
3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.: Chicago Al & The Backburners
4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie
Blues Backstory Stage
Inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers
1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Chicago Al
2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Warren Storm
3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie
4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Chris Leblanc
5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: William Bell
Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda
12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Barry Hebert, Steve Judice & Keith Harelson
1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Conner Lacour & Melissa Wilson
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Amelia Ryland, Ameal Cameron & Pam Grisham
3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Kelly Haskew & Sarah Burke
4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Donald Gelpi & Ben Blair
5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: J.M. Fritz, Worth Powers & Friends
6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Cupcake Strippers
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
Crown Royal LA 1 Stage
1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Lane Mack
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Quiana Lynell
4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.: John "Papa" Gros
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Mavis Staples
Aetna Swamp Blues Stage
1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Hogy & the Healers
2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Jonathon "Boogie" Long
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Cedric Burnside
5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Deacon John Moore
Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: DeAndre Tate & Company
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Arthur Gremillion & Friends Community Choir
4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Elder Timothy Britten & Shabach
6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Zion Harmonizers
Front Porch Stage
3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.: The Excelleauxs
4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Sam Hogan
Blues Backstory Stage
2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Cedric Burnside
3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Quiana Lynell
4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Sam Hogan
5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Deacon John Moore
Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda
12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Bill Romano & Chris Fry
1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Oso Blues & Molly and the Squires
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Eric Schmitt, Ryan Harris & Ralph Goodson
3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Denton Hatcher & Molly Taylor
4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Ben Herrington, Peter Simon & Chris Hochkeppel
5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Dale Harris Family Band
6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos