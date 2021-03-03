With Louisiana progressing into Phase 3 COVID-19 restrictions as of Wednesday, all bars can open at 25% capacity and drumroll please … some live music will be allowed INDOORS!
So, is your bar or music venue planning any shows next week or in the near future? Red wants to know about them, and will resume our "Shows to Watch" listings as of Friday, March 12.
Please email the name of the music act, time, date and location to ShowsToWatch@theadvocate.com by 5 p.m. Monday in order to appear in that week's Red.
And when you're heading out for the night, don't forget your mask and remember to social distance — it's important.