Drone metal sounds best played loud. For the full experience, you need to hear the amps buzz on the quiet parts, hear the feedback weave an atmospheric dirge around slow-pounding riffs.
There is probably no better band at this musical style than the legendary Seattle-based Earth. With seemingly endless repeating melodies and songs that sometimes exceed 10 minutes, seeing the band on stage is like strapping yourself to a seaside rock and getting pummeled with waves.
Baton Rouge fans of the slow and heavy will have the chance to see Earth perform Saturday, June 8, at Mid City Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. with Seattle-based melodic sludge trio Helms Alee.
Dylan Carlson, co-founder of Earth, intends for the music to run “the full gamut of human emotions,” he said by phone during a break on Earth's tour.
Indeed, in recent years, Earth’s music often takes a more uplifting tone.
“People always seem to think that I’m super dark, or that our music’s super dark. Yeah, there’s elements of darkness in it, but ultimately I think that in all of our music, especially recently, there’s always hope or joy.”
A close listen to Earth's cathartic sound reveals elements of country, European folk, blues, jazz and much more.
In the late 1980s, Earth emerged from the Olympia, Washington, milieu that produced such groundbreaking riot grrl acts as Sleater-Kinney and Bikini Kill and grunge founders Melvins and Nirvana. But unlike those other bands, Carlson — the only continuous member since the band formed in 1989 — rejected pop song structures in favor of metalified minimalism, which for a time kept the project largely underground. Earth’s first full-length album, “Earth 2: Special Low Frequency Version,” is a pioneering contribution to the slowest and heaviest of heavy music: drone doom. By the time the band released its third studio album in 1996, Earth had cemented its reputation as drone metal gods.
But then the band virtually disappeared. Carlson had fallen into hard times. He was famously close friends with Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain — Cobain even sang on a couple of early Earth demo tunes — and after Cobain’s death, Carlson spiraled down into addiction. He drifted around and gave up music for a time.
Eventually, though, Carlson managed to turn his life around and find a new lineup, including drummer and percussionist Adrienne Davies, who’s been a fixture in the band ever since. In 2005, sober and sporting a handlebar mustache and Western shirts, Carlson launched the second phase of his musical career with the twangy drone album, “Hex; Or Printing in the Infernal Method.” Carlson has said the album was influenced, in part, by Cormac McCarthy’s ultraviolent novel, “Blood Meridian,” and William Blake’s illustrated book of poetry, “The Marriage of Heaven and Hell.”
Three decades into the band’s existence — with nine studio albums, seven live albums, various EPs, splits, compilations and even a tribute album featuring Earth covers by the likes of Mogwai and Justin Broadrick of Godflesh — Earth has achieved cult status.
An American/British supergroup with members of Goatsnake, Sunn O))), Napalm Death and Electric Wizard chose the Earth song “Teeth of Lions Rule the Divine” as its band name. Stephen O’Malley, co-founder of Sunn O))) and a slew of other bands, has cited Earth as a personal inspiration. The Japanese metal band Boris echoes his praise. Pitchfork has called Carlson “a paragon of guitar control.”
Earth’s recently released ninth studio album, “Full Upon Her Burning Lips,” features only Carlson and Davies, the “core duo” as Carlson calls them.
Davies said that in order to avoid her percussive contribution being drowned out by other instruments, she and Carlson “really wanted the drums in the forefront with the guitar — two different voices, a kind of call and response.” The result is stripped-down, instrumental, melancholic rock.
It incorporates “the fullest synthesis of all of my influences … Earth doing what Earth does that no one else does or can do,” Carlson said.
It feels like the project has found its purest form. Earth’s fans will feel right at home.
