Pop Shop shacks up with Music Exchange
Pop Shop Records, the Mid City vinyl shop, is moving in with the Baton Rouge Music Exchange and Mid City Ballroom at 136 S. Acadian Thruway. The record shop announced the new location last week on social media.
In October, Pop Shop announced it would be moving out of its blue and orange building at 2963 Government St., and the location closed Oct. 24. Kerry Beary and her husband, Jeff, opened the Atomic Pop Shop in 2011 and, in early 2018, sold the record store to Charlotte Smith and her business partner, Kevin Sweeney.
The Baton Rouge Music Exchange, a musical instrument shop, and the venue space Mid City Ballroom, are co-owned by James Fogle, a longtime Baton Rouge musician and real estate agent. Fogle has purchased Sweeney's stake in Pop Shop Records, Smith said.
Pop Shop Records plans to have a reopening party at the new location on Saturday, Nov. 16, starting at noon. More details can be found at facebook.com/popshoprecords.
Upcoming releases
Carencro singer-songwriter Marc Broussard has a new studio album of songs for children planned for release on Nov. 15, along with his first foray into children's books. The 11-song album, "A Lullaby Collection," features reimaginings of classic songs, such as "Danny Boy," "Sweet Baby James," "Moon River," "What a Wonderful World" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." The tracklist also includes two originals, "Bedtime" and "Gavin's Song," which features Christian vocalist Lauren Daigle.
Broussard is also releasing a companion book, "I Love You For You," with illustrations by Rebekah Phillips. The story is "about inclusion, affirmation and appreciation for the special traits that make each one of us unique," said a press statement about the book.
"A Lullaby Collection" is part of Broussard's "Save Our Soul" series, which saw the soulful musician donate part of the profits from the albums to City of Refuge. A portion of proceeds from both "A Lullaby Collection" and "I Love You For You," will be donated to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge.
For more information, go to marcbroussard.com.
Baton Rouge musician Cohen Hartman will release a new "dark/psychedelic/trip-hop/lo-fi" album on Halloween, Hartman said on Facebook. The album, "Phantoms," will be released under his new solo moniker SpiralCaster via Earthship Records.
"Phantoms" will be a collection of instrumental tracks that Hartman recorded while writing new soundtracks for two classic silent horror films. Earthship Records can be found at earthshiprecords.com, and Hartman's music can be found at cohenhartman.bandcamp.com.
Fresh tracks
Hot off another recent single release, Baton Rouge dream pop band Riarosa last week released its latest song, "Gravity." The track, which is the band's fourth released single, is available on Spotify and Apple Music. Go to facebook.com/riarosaband for more.