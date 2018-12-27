Every now and then, Baton Rouge spawns a band whose music can only be described as purebred rock 'n' roll. One-Trick Pony is one of those bands.
Like many projects produced in classic rock’s golden age, One-Trick Pony’s debut EP, “Pony Express,” relies heavily on blaring guitar riffs. Here, those riffs are provided by guitarist Michael Cervony Jr., who also wrote three of the EP’s four songs, delivered with the help of Mark Babin on drums and John Wiese’s lead vocal and thick bass.
Wiese’s singing mirrors several prolific rock songsters, including Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant — check out the track “Gypsy Woman” — and Jack White. Wiese also takes the role of songwriter on the EP’s last track, an unruly 1970s-style anthem called “Cyanide and Soda Pop.”
This debut release from One-Trick Pony has all the ingredients of a great statement, but the sound quality leaves something to be desired. Wiese’s vocals are muddy at times, and the in-your-face guitar has a way of overpowering the mix and drowning out the drums. Still, the three-piece has real potential to shine if it makes some upgrades to its recording equipment.
Individually, the band's three members are solid, conventional musicians, but together they have created an EP that's well worth a listen. Like any good rock ‘n’ roll, it’s also the kind of music that makes a bigger impact in a live setting. Hopefully, One-Trick Pony will make a splash in the Baton Rouge live circuit.
“Pony Express” has a timeless, classic rock quality that appeals to multiple generations. One-Trick Pony’s work is sure to get your blood pumping and your feet moving — and if that’s not the objective of classic rock, I don’t know what is.
One-Trick Pony can be found at facebook.com/onetrickpony37.