That “Redneck Woman” Gretchen Wilson is known for being the life of the party and playing her own brand of in-your-face, rock-infused country.
And 14 years after the five-times platinum “Here for the Party” was released, Wilson has been busy running a record label, producing albums, finding new talent, raising her daughter … and mowing the lawn.
“That’s my therapy. I enjoy doing the work and seeing the clean-cut lines,” Wilson said. “It’s a job you can actually finish. When you do songwriting for a living, it’s never done. You can walk away from it and put the pencil down, but it’s never really finished.”
Wilson and her band will appear at The Texas Club Friday night with Jessie G, an up-and-coming performer on Wilson’s Redneck Records label. Their Workin’ Women tour is part of Wilson’s return to the stage after taking time away from the road.
Coming to the show? Expect to sweat.
“Get yourself hydrated,” she said. “We like to have a good time.”
Last year Wilson released “Ready to Get Rowdy,” her first album in four years. She wrote or co-wrote every song on the record.
The new album picks up where Wilson left off, with songs like “Rowdy” announcing her return.
“I’m a whole lotta crazy, a little bit naughty," she sings. "This redneck woman’s always here for the party."
Kid Rock appears on “Bad Feeling,” one of Wilson’s favorites. But she is particularly proud of “Whiskey and My Bible,” a song about struggling to reconcile a drinking problem and faith.
We talked with Wilson recently about her return to touring and her writing process. Here are some of her thoughts.
You recently hit the road again after taking two years off to focus on family. What brought you back?
My daughter was really small when all of this started for me, and she was quite literally the baby on my hip (mentioned in the hit “Redneck Woman”). I drug her all over the country when my career took off. She had to live that life as a small child for a few years. It dawned on me that it was not the life she chose, and she needed a little more normalcy and needed to be around more people her size. Her best friends were my crew guys. I was fortunate enough that I was able to put everything on hold for a few years and focus on my first job of being a parent. After about three years of that, she looked at me and said, “Remember that life you used to have?”
Your new album sounds like classic country compared to a lot of current country.
The deal is that I have never been a follower. I have always just made music I like. It sounds classic, but it sounds like my first album.
I feel like it’s always been on this pendulum. Even in the '70s and '80s, there were slicker artists, the ones who brought in the string sections and orchestras. It feels like country just swings hard one way and then another. When we go through a point like this where so much of it is so slick, I get kind of excited because I know that hard bounce to the other side is coming pretty soon, and we’re going to get some more Chris Stapletons and more Jessie Gs, the girl I just signed on my label.
I just got through raising a teenage daughter. My interest in music has gotten really wide. I’m a One Direction fan. I’m all about Harry Styles. It’s not like I only listen to country music. I listen to all kinds of music. I think people would be surprised to know sometimes I’m in a Frank Sinatra or Billie Holiday kind of mood. Other times I’m in a Snoop Dogg mood.
What inspired “Whiskey and My Bible” on the new album?
I wrote that song with a well-known songwriter in town. Everyone knows his father was a preacher. He had a lot of input on the song from a biblical standpoint, and I had a lot of input from a whiskey drinker standpoint. It was very much a cleansing experience. Sometimes you go into writing a song and you have a therapy session. Other people might call it going to church and having an awakening. Every once in a while you go into a songwriting session that will move you.
