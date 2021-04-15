In a sure harbinger of summer, The Prop Stop announced this week its opening for the season on Saturday.
The riverside watering hole on the Tickfaw in Springfield has long been a weekend hangout for boaters and sun-worshippers. Its claim to fame: the "Worm Bucket" cocktail. Accessible only by boat, the spot also serves burgers, seafood and other beverages. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Chase Tyler Band will help celebrate The Prop Stop's opening weekend with a 2 p.m. show on Sunday.
In addition, there's plenty of music on dry land over the next several days, from The Rakers at Electric Depot on Friday to Pancho Sanchez at the Shaw Center on Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE AREA
FRIDAY
THE RAKERS: Electric Depot, 6 p.m.
ORIGINAL MUSIC GROUP: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
ERIC PETERS/CHRIS ROBERTS: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
CHLOE MARIE: West Baton Rouge Museum, Port Allen, 6:30 p.m.
BRETT JARREAU: Happy's Irish Pub, 7 p.m.
RUSTY YATES: Churchill's, 7 p.m.
BRITTON MAJOR: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 7 p.m.
LEE FERRINGTON BAND: Phil Brady's, 7 p.m.
2 DOMESTIC 1 IMPORT: Bin 77, 7 p.m.
DOUG BROUSSEAU & THE RIVER CITY ALL-STARS: Teddy's Juke Joint, Zachary, 7 p.m.
BRENT BURNS: Buddy's Backyard, 7 p.m.
BAD HABIT ACOUSTIC DUO: Happy's Irish Pub, 7:30 p.m.
ALLISON COLLINS TRIO: The Oasis, 7:30 p.m.
DAMON KING: Icehouse Tap Room, 8 p.m.
JIMMY DELATTE & KUNTRY FIVE: The Red Barn Tavern, Prairieville, 8 p.m.
CAMERON DUPUY & THE CAJUN TROUBADOURS: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
LISTENING ROOM ALL-STARS: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
DJ ROCKY: Boudreaux & Thibodeaux's, 9 p.m.
PRESS 1 FOR ENGLISH: The Edge Bar, L'Auberge, 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
FLORIDA STREET BLOWHARDS: 1745 Michel Delving Road, 5:30 p.m.
JOVIN WEBB: Le Chien Brewing Company, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
FLOYD BROWN: Papi's Mexican Cuisine, 6:30 p.m.
GEAUX DJ: Happy's Irish Pub, 7 p.m.
RUSTY YATES: Churchill's, 7 p.m.
CHRIS LEBLANC BAND: Bin 77, 7 p.m.
RYAN FORET & THE FORET TRADITION: Pointe-Marie, 7 p.m.
ERIC STELLY SIDEWALK ACOUSTIC: Park Place, Gonzales, 7 p.m.
OLD DAWGS: Backstreet Lounge
MIKE HOGAN: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 7 p.m.
ROCK AND ROLL DUELING PIANOS: Drew & Willie's Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
CAPITAL CITY SOUL: La Daiquiri, 7:30 p.m.
KENDALL SCHAFFER: Sheri's Daiquiri, Satsuma, 7:30 p.m.
BONERAMA: Red Stick Social, 8 p.m.
THE RESTORATION SOUND: Phil Brady's, 8 p.m.
BLAKBOXX: Crazy Dave's, Gonzales, 8 p.m.
ACOUSTIC SATURDAYS WITH HENRY TURNER JR. and SPECIAL GUESTS: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
ANNA WALLACE: Fat Cat Saloon, Prairieville, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
SINGER SONGWRITER SUNDAYS: Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 1 p.m.
KARAOKE: Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PONCHO SANCHEZ: Shaw Center River Terrace, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
THE DIRTY RAIN REVELERS: La Divina Italian Café, 6 p.m.
HENRY TURNER JR. & FLAVOR AND THE LISTENING ROOM ALL-STARS: Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, 8 p.m.
OUTLYING AREAS
FRIDAY
FLORIDA STREET BLOWHARDS, 449 N. Sterling St., Lafayette, 6 p.m.
BLAKBOXX: The Ditch Bar, Springfield, 8 p.m.
BRYAN ROMANO: Charlie's, Addis, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
BAYOU BULLETS: The Sandbar on False River, Oscar, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
CHASE TYLER BAND: The Prop Stop, Springfield, 2 p.m.
