It’s been 20 years since brothers Louis and Andre Michot formed Lost Bayou Ramblers. Across those two decades, the band's refreshingly modern Cajun music has taken the group all over the world, earning them a Grammy Award along the way.
To commemorate that success and the group’s anniversary, the Ramblers recently released a new live album, “ASTEUR,” and a documentary that chronicles the creation of its 2017 album, “Kalenda,” for which the band won the Grammy for best regional roots music album.
“On Va Continuer!” the documentary, puts the Ramblers' music in charming perspective as director and cinematographer Bruno Doria captures the Michot brothers reminiscing on their musical upbringing and time in their father’s French-speaking band Les Frères Michot.
“ASTEUR,” recorded and produced by the Ramblers’ Eric Heigle, features 15 live tracks performed in some of New Orleans' most iconic venues, including Tipitina’s, Maple Leaf Bar and Preservation Hall. With cuts from “Kalenda” and several traditional Cajun French tunes, the live album encapsulates the Ramblers' unrivaled ability to uphold a traditional art form while still hurling it into the 21st century.
Halfway through the documentary, Louis Michot expands on blending the old with the new, saying, “We’ve not been shy to introduce new sounds to Cajun music, and new approaches.”
In that way, the Ramblers’ continued contribution to the genre is twofold. These musicians preserve the music rooted in fiddle, accordion and Cajun songwriting but also push it forward by experimenting in the spirit of avant-garde.
“ASTEUR” is now available on major streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. “On Va Continuer!” can be purchased on DVD at lostbayouramblers.com.
