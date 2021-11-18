Nelly is bringing more than a "lil bit" of music to Louisiana on Friday.
The three-time Grammy winner plays the Lamar Dixon Expo Center's Eatel Center, 9039 S. St. Landry St., Gonzales, at 7 p.m. Friday.
Also on Nelly's fall country music concert series, "Lil Bit of Music," are Harper Grace and Dusty Black. Tickets range from $40 to $120 at eventbrite.com.
"Lil Bit" references Nelly's recent eponymous multiplatinum single with country duo Florida Georgia Line.
The artist's appearance, featuring a full band and presented by RNC Entertainment, is part of a limited tour also taking Nelly to New York, Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas and Texas.
Promoters describe the concert as "a first-of-its-kind experience showcasing the on-stage fusion of country, hip-hop, rap and R&B with a distinctly 'rock 'n’ roll' presentation."
Here's eight things you may not know about the genre-bending Nelly:
- Born as Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. in Austin, Texas, the singer is 47
- Launched musical career in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1993 with hip-hop group St. Lunatics
- Began solo career in 2000; debut album "Country Grammar" (Universal Records) reached No. 1 on Billboard 200
- Subsequent studio albums include "Nellyville" (2002), "Sweat" and "Suit" (2004), "Brass Knuckles" (2008), "5.0" (2010), "M.O." (2013) and "Heartland" (2021)
- Greatest hits include "Hot in Herre," "Grillz," "Country Grammar," "Dilemma" and "Shake Ya Tailfeather"
- Has recorded with Tim McGraw, T-Pain and Justin Timberlake; Kane Brown, Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled and others
- TV credits are reality shows "Nellyville" and "The Next: Fame is at Your Doorstep"; "CSI: New York," "Real Husbands of Hollywood," "90210" and "Dancing with the Stars." On the big screen, he was featured alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Rock in the 2005 remake of "The Longest Yard."
- Has a son and a daughter, and also raised his late sister Jackie Donahue's two children