A sleigh full of new Christmas music, ripe for holiday season consumption, is here for the picking. Singles, EPs and albums are available for streaming, as digital downloads and CDs and LPs pressed in red, white and green vinyl.
Digital singles include “American Idol” champion Laine Hardy’s “Please Come Home for Christmas.” The Livingston Parish native sings a heartfelt version of Charles Brown’s blues classic from 1960.
Other digital debuts from Louisiana include classics done Cajun and Creole style by various artists for the EP “Joyeux Noël, Bon Chrismeusse” and New Orleans bounce star Big Freedia’s EP “Smokin’ Santa Christmas.”
New Orleans’ Debbie Davis and Matt Perrine have released their delightful “Oh Crap, It’s Christmas! Volume 2, A Family Album,” a full album in both CD and digital formats.
This year’s digital pop singles also feature Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge’s upbeat duet, “Under the Mistletoe”; Gwen Stefani’s bouncy “Here This Christmas”; the Jonas Brothers’ emotive “I Need You Christmas”; Lil Nas X’s mellow “Holiday”’ and Liam Payne’s reggae-spiced “Naughty List.”
Country singles include Florida Georgia Line’s ode to holiday drinking, “Lit This Year”; Dan + Shay’s “Take Me Home for Christmas”; and Ingrid Andress’ “Christmas Always Finds Me.”
Leslie Odom Jr., Megan Trainor, Kacey Musgraves, Goo Goo Dolls and Carrie Underwood are among the major artists releasing albums. Classic reissues include vinyl LPs from Elvis Presley, Johnny Mathis, Gene Autry, Dean Martin, Andy Williams, Perry Como, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, Alabama and Phil Spector.
Here's more on new holiday albums and EPs:
BIG FREEDIA, “Smokin’ Santa Christmas”: The bounce queen’s digital EP includes “Boy Toy Shop” and “Heating up the Holiday.”
CHARLES BROWN, “Cool Christmas Blues”: The first vinyl edition of Brown’s 1994 Christmas album includes his classics “Please Come Home for Christmas” and “Merry Christmas Baby.”
DEBBIE DAVIS AND MATT PERRINE, “Oh Crap, It’s Christmas! Volume 2, A Family Album”: The imaginary award for most fun new holiday album goes to New Orleans jazz and Americana singer Davis and her bass- and sousaphone-playing husband, Perrine. Friends and family join in, including Dayna Kurtz (“Can I Interest You in Hanukkah?”), Anders Osborne (“Run, Run Rudolph”), Paul Sanchez, Susan Cowsill and Andre Bohren. Available from debbiedavismusic.com.
GOO GOO DOLLS, “It’s Christmas All Over”: The pop chart-scaling rock band used pandemic downtime to record a holiday album including the Tom Petty-composed title song.
VINCE GUARALDI, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”: This vinyl reissue of the jazz pianist’s Charlie Brown TV special soundtrack arrives in assorted colors and picture discs.
JOJO, “December Baby”: The pop star sings a duet with New Orleans' PJ Morton, four more new songs and seven standards.
DAVY JONES, “It’s Christmas Time Once More”: The 1960s heartthrob stars in a posthumous album assembled by Monkees producer Chip Douglas (“Daydream Believer”). Jones’ daughter, Annabel, and Monkees bandmate Mickey Dolenz contribute vocals.
TORI KELLY, “A Tori Kelly Christmas”: The Grammy-winning pop star sings a jazz-spiked “Sleigh Ride,” gospel-touched “Oh Holy Night” and a duet of “Let It Snow” with Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, more standards and two original songs.
LADY A, “On This Winter’s Night”: The country trio adds four new tracks to its 2012 Christmas album.
MADDIE & TAE, “We Need Christmas”: The country duo’s EP includes the new songs “We Need Christmas” and “Merry Married Christmas.”
TOM MASON, “Under A Mistletoe Sky”: The third Christmas album from the Nashville and Iowa-based singer-songwriter-guitarist yields 10 original songs, most based in vintage rock ’n’ roll.
KACEY MUSGRAVES, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show”: Country singer Musgraves’ soundtrack for her Amazon Prime Christmas show offers guests James Corden, Lana Del Rey, Zooey Deschanel, Leon Bridges and Fred Armisen.
LESLIE ODOM JR., “The Christmas Album”: The “Hamilton” star sings favorites and two new songs. Guest appearances by Cynthia Erivo, the Mzansi Youth Choir and Nicolette Robinson.
DOLLY PARTON, “A Holly Dolly Christmas”: Parton sparkles in her first Christmas album in 30 years, with guests Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé and Willie Nelson.
MEGAN TRAINOR, “A Very Trainor Christmas”: Popstar Trainor sings five original songs and old favorites. Earth, Wind & Fire and Seth MacFarlane make guest appearances.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD, “My Gift”: The country star’s first Christmas album features a duet with John Legend.
VARIOUS ARTISTS, “Joyeux Noël, Bon Chrismeusse”: Christmas favorites performed Cajun and Creole-style by members of Feufollet, Sweet Crude, the Revelers and more.
VARIOUS ARTISTS, “Headin’ for the Christmas Ball: Swing and R&B Christmas Crooners”: Vintage jazz, swing, rhythm-and-blues and pop from 1947 through 1962, including Louis Armstrong (“Christmas in New Orleans”) and Louis Prima (“Shake Hands with Santa Claus”).
VARIOUS ARTISTS, “Happiest Season”: Sia, Bebe Rexha, Tegan and Sara, Anne-Marie and more on the Hulu movie soundtrack.