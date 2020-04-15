Livingston Parish native and current "American Idol" title holder Laine Hardy will perform his new songs on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The nationally-syndicated morning talk show, hosted by Kelly Ripa and "Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, was one of Hardy's first New York appearances immediately after winning the "Idol" prize last spring. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ripa and Seacrest are hosting their show from home, and Hardy will be singing from at home in Livingston as well.
This is one of several performances on Hardy's current virtual tour in support of new songs "Ground I Grew Up On" and "Let There Be Country." He's playing on various social media sites before hopefully kicking off his actual national tour next month in Biloxi, Mississippi.
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs locally on WBRZ, Channel 2.
For Hardy's full tour schedule, go to https://www.lainehardymusic.com/tour.