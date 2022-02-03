Following one year of no gigs and a second year of many fewer gigs than normal, zydeco musician C.J. Chenier hopes the shows popping up on his concert calendar this year will stick.
“Things are coming in,” Chenier said from his home in Houston. “I’m optimistic. Just sitting around, because you can’t go play, that’s no good for me at all.”
Chenier’s 2022 bookings include his 45th appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. But before he plays Jazz Fest on May 1 and other big festivals, Chenier and his Red Hot Louisiana Band will perform Thursday, Feb. 10, at the intimate Red Dragon Listening Room in Baton Rouge.
A professional zydeco musician since he was 20, Chenier performed with his father, Clifton Chenier, until the zydeco star’s death in 1987. Assuming leadership of the Red Hot Louisiana Band, the younger Chenier eventually established an identity of his own, playing as many as 300 shows a year and releasing 10 albums.
The album that Chenier plans to record this year will be his first studio project since 2011’s “Can’t Sit Down.” Featuring original songs and remakes of zydeco classics recorded by his father and another zydeco pioneer, Boozoo Chavis, the latter album earned Chenier his first Grammy nomination.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic and the corresponding devastation it caused the performing arts, including Chenier’s performance opportunities, left him in no mood to write new songs.
“I’m kind of different when it comes to writing songs,” he said. “I don’t have two or three notebooks full of lyrics and stuff. It kind of just happens. And I don’t want to write songs about stress. I want to put out music that makes people happy, because that’s what it’s all about. You just got to have the right frame of mind to write happy lyrics.”
Chenier grew up with his mother in Port Arthur, Texas. He moved to Lafayette when he was a young adult and then to Houston in the mid-1990s. Although Chenier didn’t grow up with his famous father, Louisiana’s king of zydeco was a steady presence in his life.
“He didn’t live with us, but I saw him all the time, whenever he wasn’t on the road,” Chenier said.
Saxophone, rather than the keyboard accordion his father played, was the first instrument Chenier took seriously. He played sax in funk bands during his teens, inspired by jazz-funk saxophonist Grover Washington Jr., smooth-jazz guitarist Earl Klugh and fusion band Spyro Gyra. Chenier was most familiar with his father’s music through a 1965 Arhoolie Records single, “Hot Rod.”
“I just loved that record,” he said. “But it wasn’t until I started playing with my father that I got a crash course in what zydeco was really all about. I had to go up there and learn everything, man, from scratch.”
In 1978, Clifton Chenier asked his son to play sax in the Louisiana Red Hot Band.
“I was in Port Arthur and, all of a sudden, I was in the Red Hot Louisiana Band,” Chenier recalled. “My father would always tell me that — and these are exact words — ‘You know, the old hog not go’ always be here. You go’ have to take over for me one day.’ ”
But the king didn’t give the prince much instruction. It was more on-the-job training.
“Listening and watching and absorbing,” Chenier said. “Every now and then, he would tell me that I might try to change how I do some things on the bass side of the accordion. For the most part, he just let me learn and told me to do the best I could do, in my own style.”
The exhilarating experience of being on stage with his father convinced Chenier that zydeco was the music for him.
“I liked playing funk, but, shoot, man, playing zydeco, I never had that much fun at my funk gigs,” he said. “People went crazy. I fell in love with the audience and the music.”
Chenier, 64, anticipates never retiring from performing.
“Unless the love leaves me, which I don’t see that happening,” he said.
C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band/Cumberland County
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10
Red Dragon Listening Room, 2401 Florida St.
$40-$55
officialcjchenier.com or facebook.com/RedDragonListeningRoom