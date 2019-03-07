Dean Everett Jackson is in a Louisiana state of mind on his new album, "Her Cane Season."
The album is a collection of nine rhythm and blues, soul and rock ’n' roll originals, many of which contain lyrics that dip into Cajun or Creole themes. Titles include “Sugar Ya-Ya,” “Feu Follet” and “Parish Moon,” and Jackson — a Baker native now based in Nashville, Tennessee — sings of cruising a river road, letting the good times roll and braving the bad weathers of life.
The album’s sound, Jackson said, was inspired by some of Louisiana’s early R&B mainstays, such as Lee Dorsey, Bobby Charles and the prolific songwriter Allen Toussaint.
The saucy “Cristina (Sugar Ya-Ya)” is endlessly catchy and smothered in Southern soul, as is lead song “Her Cane Season.” With a horn section, refrains sung by a gospel choir and a whistled verse from Jackson, the title track creates an easygoing vibe that will make you wish it was still Carnival season.
In fact, Jackson sells the Louisiana routine so intensely that at times he approaches trying too hard. The album cover, for example, includes an alligator, fleur-de-lis, state map and magnolia, all in shimmering gold glitter. And the album’s release date? You guessed it — Mardi Gras.
Stormy hurricane symbolism is woven throughout the project and demonstrated on the last track, “Lean into the Wind,” where Jackson tells listeners not to worry, to keep their heads up until the rain clears. It’s an uplifting, forward-looking note to end on — one that brings “Her Cane Season” to a satisfying close.
With “Her Cane Season,” Jackson captures the essence of New Orleans R&B and has produced something people in his hometown of Baker can dance to and be proud of. The artist’s pride in his roots is on full display, and I can’t be mad at him for that.
Dean Everett Jackson’s new album can be found at deaneverettjackson.com.