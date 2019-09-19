Local Notes is a column rounding up the latest news from the Baton Rouge music community. Have a new single, just announced your album release date or about to head out on tour? Let us know about it by emailing jclapp@theadvocate.com.
Fresh tracks
Baton Rouge synth wave duo Boi Dreamz released its latest single, "Handsome," earlier this month. The suave, shimmering electro-lounge track is the second track released by Boi Dreamz — J.T. O'Neal and David Johnston — and can be found on both Spotify and Apple Music. Also, Boi Dreamz just got tapped to host the return of Spanish Moon's beloved '80s Night on Friday, Oct. 4, at Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. More about the band can be found at facebook.com/boidreamz.
Marcel P. Black has been steadily letting out details about his upcoming full-length, "In Search of the Black Messiah," including the lead single, "Black God Fresh." The track premiered earlier this month on HipHopDX.com. Featuring Atlanta-based emcee Big Sant and production by Backpack Beatz, "Black God Fresh" is about "the revolutionary act of engaging in Black joy & self-care without sacrificing awareness of what's going on in the world," Black told Justin Ivey for HipHopDX. The album's next single, "Black Messiah," will be released soon, Black said on social media. "In Search of the Black Messiah" drops Oct. 15. Look for more information at facebook.com/marcelpblackfanpage.
Dalton Wayne & The Warmadillos has been working on its debut album for a fair minute, but the outlaw country band just released its first single, "Broken Hearts & Busted Windshields." Find the track on Spotify and Apple Music, and expect the Dalton Wayne & The Warmadillos album out on Oct. 9. facebook.com/diamonddaltonwayne.
Baton Rouge alt-rock band Minus One is working on a new EP, "Liars and Thieves," and last week previewed what it's working on with the first single, "End Theirs." Check it out at reverbnation.com/minusone2.
White Dirt emcee DJJEDTHVSLOTH recently released the crawling, get-under-your-skin track "Return of the Living Sloth," with a video. It's the first of a string of singles JED is expecting to release this fall in run-up to a new album, he said. Find the track at soundcloud.com/djjedthvsloth.
On the calendar
Baton Rouge musician James West, who also plays with the instrumental hip-hop/funk band Slomile Swift, has a new solo project, Glamour Profession, and is preparing to release a new EP on Sept. 27. The five-track EP, "Loveless," can be found at glamourprofession.bandcamp.com.
Wumbo, the "space indie-pop/jazz rock" quintet recently announced that its new album will be released Nov. 22. The band is working with Earthship Records, and has already released two singles: "Head Down" and "Counting Lizards." Keep up with the band at facebook.com/wumbowumbowumbo.
Last measures
Singer-songwriter CJ Solar, a Baton Rouge native who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 7. Solar performed his new single, "Coming My Way," and the track "Watered Down Whiskey," which can be heard at cjsolar.com.
Baton Rouge-raised emcee Kevin Gates previewed his upcoming album, "I'm Him," on Monday during a sold-out show at the Varsity Theatre. Check out photos from the concert at the link below.