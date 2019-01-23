Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra music director Timothy Muffitt will step down from his position next year, the organization announced Wednesday morning. Muffitt will lead the orchestra in its 2019-20 season, his 20th season with the organization, and will then be designated music director laureate by the BRSO board of directors.
Muffitt "has been here for 20 years, and so that's a very strong testament with his rapport with musicians in the community," said Sean Snyder, BRSO communications consultant. "But he wanted to seek broader opportunities, and so we love and embrace him for that. Part of his long trajectory of being in Baton Rouge is that he's now going to be music director laureate."
With his emeritus title, Muffitt will stay involved with the organization, occasionally returning to conduct the orchestra, Snyder said, but he won't hold the same leadership position.
The BRSO's leadership and board of directors plan to immediately start searching for a new music director, the organization said in a news release.
"It has been an honor and privilege to share the stage with the extraordinary musicians of the BRSO and to bring music to this community, one that genuinely loves great music," Muffitt said the news. "I am also especially grateful for our audience members who have been on this journey with us, and for the generous and visionary patrons who make it possible."
Muffitt joined the BRSO in 1999 and his tenure has included world premiere performances and commissions, collaborations with high-profile musicians, partnerships with local organizations and a focus on works that celebrated Louisiana culture. An Eastman School of Music graduate, Muffitt has worked with the Louisiana Philharmonic, the Austin Symphony and the Chautauqua Institution's Music School, where he is the artistic director and conductor of the school's festival orchestra. He is also, since 2006, the music director and conductor of the Lansing Symphony.
"The BRSO has its artistic quality and programmatic vision due to Muffitt's musicianship," said BRSO board chair Meredith L. Hathorn in the release. "He has embraced and advanced the BRSO mission throughout his decades of leadership, and his passion for everything from early music to new works continues to propel BRSO to new heights. We look forward to having him remain an integral part of our future and to honoring Timothy next season."
The 2019-20 BRSO season will include performances of classical pieces that highlight Muffitt's career, Snyder said. His final performance will be in May 2020.