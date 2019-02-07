To tell the story of "The Incredible Destructor," we have to go back almost a decade and talk about Phantom Party Records. Around 2010 to 2012 (give or take a bit of time), Cohen Hartman along with Matt Sigur, Jon Tillman and several other local musicians ran a Baton Rouge record label that capitalized on a wealth of indie rock talent in the city at the time. Along with recording and producing music for several bands, Phantom Party organized shows and released a compilation that featured England in 1819, He Bleeds Fireman, The Widowers, Prom Date, New Orleans' Sun Hotel and several other impressive local bands.
Toward the end of Phantom Party's run, before priorities changed and business operations became tough to sustain, Hartman was working on an ambitious project, Cohen Hartman & The Bone Machine, and an album "The Incredible Destructor." Hartman had recorded the album with a large group of musicians (the album's notes credit 21 people), and the band staged a couple of live shows of wild, carnival rock.
Hartman was working on mixing and mastering the album — he even met a goal on Kickstarter to push things over the finish line — when his hard drive crashed and all of the original "Incredible Destructor" recordings were lost. The raw material was gone, but Hartman was able to recover demo mixes he had burned to a CD. While it wasn't perfect, it did give him something to work with.
Still, between the dissolution of Phantom Party and his hard drive crash, the air was taken out of the sails of Cohen Hartman & The Bone Machine and the project was put on the back burner. "The Incredible Destructor" became something to tinker with on occasion — until a couple of years ago when Hartman decided, he says, to make a concerted effort to finally finish the project.
In mid-January, Hartman quietly released "The Incredible Destructor" to his Bandcamp page. The album has been remastered from the 2011 demos Hartman was able to recover.
"The Incredible Destructor" is 14 tracks of rich, well-constructed art rock, overrun with untamed characters and larger-than-life moments. There's a cinematic quality to the album, and each song is a small vignette into the life of a person on a self-destructive path, whether it's through greed, rage, obsession or despair. Vocally, Hartman lays it on thick like a carnival barker, and the instruments are deliberate and purposeful.
Hartman says that during the time he was writing the album, he was consuming a lot of Tom Waits — The Bone Machine name is directly pulled from Waits' 1992 album, but "The Incredible Destructor" doesn't resemble that album's more stripped down style. Instead, Hartman's record is lush, with brass, woodwinds, accordion and other warm instruments skillfully handled by musicians like Ross Hoppe, Darin Jones, Dave Melancon, Jason Ourso, Zach Bourque and many others. The result is more akin to Arcade Fire's theatrical "Funeral."
Despite not having the original files to work with, Hartman has done an excellent job remastering the album. There are spots where the listener may catch some odd sound levels or an out-of-place noise, but "The Incredible Destructor" is a tight, exciting album.
"The Incredible Destructor," despite taking a few years to get here, is a testament to the amount of talented, creative musicians that call Baton Rouge home.
The album can be found online at cohenhartman.bandcamp.com.