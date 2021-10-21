Jonathan Foster has written plenty of “edgy” songs.
Recently, the folksy singer-songwriter has focused on material about life in the pandemic and the wildfires that have become commonplace around his West Coast home.
As Foster travels to Baton Rouge to play Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room on Thursday, Oct. 28, he is concentrated more on the songs that prompt singalongs and smiles.
“We have so much controversy in our lives and stress, and I’m trying to fill the joy gap that’s missing,” Foster said.
A native of the Adirondack Mountains in New York, Foster now lives in Redding, California. Over the past decade, he has released five albums and crisscrossed the country countless times on tour.
His current tour takes him from his home in northern California to Florida, with more than 40 performances along the way. Foster mostly plays small stages in bars, restaurants and listening rooms like Henry Turner Jr.’s, where a free soul food side is included in the $10 ticket price, according to the website.
Like many independent singer-songwriters, Foster is his own road crew, public relations manager and driver. As a totally solo performer, his touring days often add up to 14-hour workdays. It does become a grind at times, but Foster loves what he does.
“Once a week, I just kind of sit down and say, ‘You don’t know how lucky you are and how many people would love to be doing what you’re doing,’” Foster said.
This year, Foster released his fifth album, “Lantern Shade.” It’s filled with songs that muse on pandemic life and wildfires and the passing of legendary songwriter and performer John Prine. On “May Our Paths Cross Again,” a tune about Prine, Foster sums up the feelings of so many fans of the wry, wise artist. He writes, “It’s OK to cry when your heroes die. Remember why they make you feel inside.”
Independent artists don’t promote singles the way record companies do, but the song off Foster’s new album that has received the most attention is “Stardust Saltwater,” a lilting tune that celebrates the freedom of the outdoors. “The smell of the forest, the sound of the stream,” he sings. “Sleep like a baby and eat like a king. There is no better place in the whole world to be than up in these mountains clearing your brain.”
And a favorite of audiences so far on his tour is “Alpine Line,” a bluegrass-inspired song about life on the road.
“That’s a fun one,” he said. “It’s been really cool to gear those new songs up and see people’s reactions and have them be the centerpiece of the set each night.”
With all his time on the road, Foster rarely has time to sit down and focus on songwriting. So many ideas come to him as he drives, so he dictates phrases into his phone or scrawls down a few words onto a notepad when he’s able.
“The ideas and subjects are from everyday life or just ideas in my head,” he said. “And they usually come at really inopportune times where I don’t have the ability to sit there and write the whole song.”
An exception is “Where We Belong,” which Foster co-wrote with Morgan Hannaford. After a friend died, the pair wanted to write a tribute to her, so Foster talked to friends and family and researched her life. The song, meant for their community, has spread far beyond their friends. Now it anchors Foster’s new album and is featured at many live shows.
“Music has always been a communication piece for us to try to tie people together,” Foster said. "That’s a special song for all of us.”
Jonathan Foster
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, 2733 North St., Baton Rouge
Tickets: $8 presale, $10 at the door.
For more info: https://ultimatelouisianapar.wixsite.com/henryslisteningroom