When he was 17 years old, bassist Michael Abbate started jamming with Marissa Paternoster, a guitarist who writes riffs that would make metal gods bow in respect and whose voice alternates between a shaky coo and a rebel yell. With the addition of drummer Jarrett Dougherty, Screaming Females came to life in 2005.
In a touring van in between shows to support the band’s seventh full-length album, “All at Once,” Abbate is now realizing how good he’s had it these past 13 years.
“I consider Screaming Females to be the first band I was ever in,” Abbate said. “It’s been the three of us, the entire time. I really f****** lucked out.”
During that decade-plus stretch, the New Jersey-based band has toured endlessly, and the momentum just kept building as the band released a slew of material. Along the way, Screaming Females has earned cred with rock critics and geeks, recording with Steve Albini (Pixies, Nirvana) and Matt Bayles (Mastodon); performing live covers of Taylor Swift’s hit “Shake It Off” and Sheryl Crow’s underrated jam “If It Makes You Happy” at The A.V. Club; and sharing the stage with bands like Dinosaur Jr. and The Dead Weather.
Even with all those highlights, nothing much has changed for the band.
“More people might have seen our Taylor Swift cover, but it definitely didn’t change our lives,” Abbate said. “We’re still just hopping in a van, loading in gear and telling the sound guy to turn the monitors off.”
Screaming Females plays Mid City Ballroom in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Last week, Abbate spoke with The Advocate about the band’s latest album and life on the road. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Screaming Females is constantly on tour. When do you not tour?
Michael Abbate: (Laughs) Every now and then. In the past couple of years, we’ve been making sure to give ourselves a little bit of a break here and there. We’re getting older. We all have friends and family at home we want to spend time with. We want to be able to sew or draw or do whatever we do — not sit in a van and hurt our backs all day.
At the same time, I don’t think we’re ever going to stop. If you’re going to be in a band, why the f*** wouldn’t you tour?
Marissa (Paternoster) continues to get better as a songwriter and guitarist. What it’s like from your perspective to play with her day in, day out?
I feel like it’s something I take for granted more often than I should. Whenever I play with other people, it’s not quite as natural. We play well off each other. It’s a very organic experience. With other people, it might feel forced to write a song. With the three of us, Marissa’s virtuosic guitar playing, it makes it easy to be in the supporting role.
On “All at Once,” it feels like the band is writing more personal songs. The subject matter feels more immediate than the riffs. Was the decision to put more focus on the lyrics and subject matter intentional?
That was pretty intentional. Especially on “Rose Mountain,” the album before this one, we wanted to step back from our normal, frantic arrangements, give the songs a little more room to breathe. We wanted to give Marissa room to explore different vocal melodies in our arrangements. In the past, we’d play a lot of notes — like, “How many notes can we fit in this?” (Laughs) Now, we’re focusing on trying to provide a more open arrangement to explore other vocal melodies and let Marissa do her thing.
I could hear that on songs like “My Body,” “End of My Bloodline” and “Deeply.”
Those three songs in particular came together in different ways than normal. “My Body” is one that Marissa just wrote. On “End of My Bloodline,” Jarrett (Dougherty) got a synthesizer and started messing around with it. He wrote this cool, dubby jam, then it was like, “All right, let’s make this a song for our band.” On “Deeply,” there was some loud version that I did that was terrible, then we made it cooler. We are exploring different ways of writing. In the past, 90 percent of the songs were just us sitting in the basement, scratching our heads and figuring out how we could arrange it.
I like how “End of My Bloodline” tackles the expectation that everyone in their early 30s is supposed to have kids.
We are noticing that more and more every day. It’s kind of nuts. I hadn’t thought about it until this tour. We’ve been playing it out a little bit. In the past six months, we’ve known a handful of couples who have decided to have children. Playing that song, I have been thinking about how I’m not going to do that. I just don’t understand. I can’t speak for Marissa’s lyrics, what’s going on in her mind when she’s writing it. To me, it feels like such a selfish thing to want to procreate right now. What good is it going to do to bring another human into this world? There are f****** enough of us already. It’s not going to end well for those poor kids. Let’s figure out how to make the polar ice caps stop melting first. Then maybe we’ll consider it.
Were there any expectations of “making it” when the band started?
Not personally. I’ve always kind of been a cynic. I don’t think that something magically is going to happen. If you’re going to use the term “make it,” I feel like we already did. We’re doing what we love, and we’re able to scrape by financially to do it. I’m the luckiest person in the world to be able to f****** playing bass for a living. That’s pretty cool if you ask me.
I feel like the band has never cared about it’s genre or how its sound would be defined.
It was really important to us from the beginning that we weren’t going to define the sound ahead of time. We wanted to leave it open. Now, on our seventh album, we can have a song like “End of My Bloodline” on it, and it doesn’t feel weird. I feel like we have an eclectic sound while maintaining a singular identity. It was important to not be like, “Our band is this, and anything else will be a different band.” If we did it that way, we’d be in too many bands.
By doing that, you can have the remix of “End of My Bloodline” with rappers on it and it not sound like a departure.
Right. I like that mix. Jarrett’s brother did that mix. I don’t understand how Ableton works (laughs), but it’s good, and that remix works.
Do you remember playing a house show in Baton Rouge a couple years ago?
Yeah, maybe with Rougarou. Did they play the show?
I’m not entirely sure. It was a house show, but I bring that up as a way to say thanks for hitting Baton Rouge and Louisiana. Do you remember anything from that show?
Yeah, we haven’t been back to Baton Rouge since then. I do remember it was the hottest day it’s ever been. We played this game in the van called “Hell.” It’s a hot day, you’re driving, you roll up all the windows and turn the heat on full blast. You see who caves first. It’s pretty messed up.
What does the winner get?
Nothing. Everybody’s a f****** loser in that game.
What do you think makes a good riff?
Oh, I need to think about this. This is a deep, meaningful question. (Laughs) You need soul, but not too much soul. Emotion, but not too much emotion. Chops, but not too showy. You want to be laid back. You want a lot of notes, but a little bit of notes. It’s all about treading the line, I guess.
Who has the best riffs?
Guns N’ Roses.
Really?
Yeah man. “Sweet Child of Mine”? That’s a monster riff.
Screaming Females
With Kitten Forever and Loudness War
Saturday. Doors at 9 p.m.; show at 10:30 p.m.
Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway
$15 at ticketweb.com
facebook.com/spanishmoonBR; screamingfemales.com
Note: The concert was originally scheduled to be at The Spanish Moon. However, due to longer than expected renovations to the Highland Road concert venue, the show was moved to Mid City Ballroom.