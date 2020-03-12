Grammy nominations, an NAACP Image Award and waves of praise from critics have preceded Jazzmeia Horn’s concert in Baton Rouge next week.
One of jazz music’s new stars, Horn will perform the next River City Jazz Masters concert at the Manship Theatre on Thursday, March 19.
Both of the Dallas native’s albums — 2017’s “A Social Call” and last year’s “Love and Liberation” — earned Grammy nominations. Horn’s latest album, featuring eight of her original compositions, received the NAACP Image Award for outstanding jazz album.
Although Horn has never performed in Louisiana, she has worked with one of New Orleans’ young jazz lights, singer and drummer Jamison Ross. They sing a duet of the George Duke and Rachelle Ferrell ballad, “Reflections of My Heart,” on Horn’s second album.
“We both are from the South,” Horn said recently. “We have a lot of things in common. His daughter is the same age as my oldest daughter. His family grew up in the church, as did my family.”
Horn especially appreciates Ross’ versatility, a characteristic of New Orleans musicians.
“It’s hard to find people who are eclectic,” she said. “Jamison is one of those people. He plays the heck out of the drums and also sings really well.”
Horn certainly sings well, too. Fluent to the point of effortless, she’s a modern jazz performer and composer steeped in the vocal tradition of such inspirations as Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan.
Horn’s pianist grandmother, the late Harriet Horn, seemingly set her path in music, naming her Jazzmeia.
“My name is Jazzmeia Horn,” the singer said. “I didn’t really have a choice. Jazz, gospel, R&B, it all sounds the same to me. But I do like the aesthetics of jazz. I like the essence, the history of the music and the people who created the music. I appreciate being able to stand on their shoulders.”
Besides her grandmother, Horn found early mentors in the late trumpeter Roy Hargrove and late singer-lyricist and vocalese pioneer Jon Hendricks. Horn and Hargrove attended the same church and school in Dallas.
“Roy was always on the scene, trying to find new singers, tap dancers, drummers, horn players,” she said. “He was interested in where the music was going. Roy always tried to teach future generations and he was a big help to me and my career.”
— John Wirt