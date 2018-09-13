He’s got a new album, a new manager and a new name.
The musician formerly known as “Boogie” Long is now simply Jonathon Long. But the Baton Rouge singer-guitarist knows that his friends, family and many of his fans won’t stop calling him “Boogie.” And if anyone happens to forget his nickname, it’s tattooed across his left arm.
“I’ve been known as ‘Boogie’ since I was 2,” Long said last week in a coffee shop. “I’ll never forget that I’m ‘Boogie’ or that I play the blues.”
Long’s manager, Rueben Williams, suggested dropping the nickname because it sparks preconceived notions about his music.
“If people see ‘Boogie’ and they don’t like boogie-woogie music, they won’t come hear me,” Long said. “I’m not trying to be boogie-woogie blues. I’m trying to be a Louisiana music artist.”
Long will celebrate his 30th birthday and his new album on Saturday at Bottle & Tap. “The Boogie Long Birthday Blues Jam and Tailgate Party” begins at noon, and Long performs at 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Long has been identified as a blues act since he emerged as a frontman in his late teens. But the versatility he’s always had is especially obvious on his new, self-titled album. The tracks encompass classic rock, Southern rock, soul, country and blues.
“I can play like the old-school blues guys,” Long said. “But I’m really a songwriter. I write songs of all different styles. Rueben wanted to showcase that with the album.”
“Jonathan Long,” his third album, is also his most focused. On previous projects, Long said, “I’m jamming and not giving space to the vocals. For years, people told me, ‘Man, just write a song and play it.’ When I play on stage, I stretch it out. In the studio, I want to just play the song and make it understandable.”
Long credits Williams and the album’s producer, the New Orleans-based blues-rock musician Samantha Fish, with helping him focus.
“Rueben and Samantha tried to make stuff simpler and really solid, without any confusion going on,” he said.
Fish, like any good producer, sought the best performances from Long and the most effective arrangements for his songs.
“Samantha said stuff like, ‘You’ve got more soul than that,’ or ‘You need to hit that line again,’ ” Long said. “And she brought different sounds and effects. Once we got the meat and potatoes down, it was all about laying textures over that.”
Fish believed in Long’s talent enough to make his album the inaugural release on her new label, Wild Heart Records. She praises Long in a statement from Wild Heart Records. “His songs cut straight to your soul,” she says. “He’s got a fiery command of the guitar that leaves everyone mystified.”
For the album, Fish joined Long for an epic duet of “The River,” a song composed by the Detroit-based songwriter, guitarist, drummer and producer Kenny Tudrick. “The River” is the only song on the album Long didn’t write. At first, he told Fish and Williams the song wasn’t right for him.
“Rueben and Samantha wanted me to do it,” Long said. “It turned out to be a really good song.”
The team behind “Jonathon Long” also includes Grammy-winner Tony Daigle (mastering) and Grammy-winner David Z (mixing).
“I feel great about where I’m at,” Long said as his 30th birthday quickly approached. “More importantly, I’m working with people who care about working with me. First and foremost, they believe in me as an artist.”
JONATHON LONG/SHAUN MILEY/JAMIE LYNN VESSELS
WHEN: Saturday; tailgate party at noon, Long plays around 9 p.m.
WHERE: Bottle & Tap, 11445 Coursey Blvd.
COST: Free
INFO: facebook.com/bottleandtapbr; jonathonboogielong.com