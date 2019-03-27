Baton Rouge emcee Marcel P. Black’s latest project is specifically dedicated to the lovers of hip-hop culture. “4 Tha CULTR” is an homage to that culture and to Black's own position as a local and national ambassador of the art form.
For a while, Black has been advocating a mantra, #CultureOverEverything, in his performances around the country and at shows he has organized locally. Through his social media posts and live performances, Black embodies what it is to be an unabashed purveyor of hip-hop culture. His new EP serves as an audio testimonial of sorts.
A project with Dallas-based producer M Slago, the five-track EP is an open love letter to the genre that has enamored Black since the age of 5. Beginning with an intro that samples the voice of underground legend Buckshot, a member of the group Black Moon, “4 Tha CULTR” emphatically states its cultural stance.
On the EP’s lead single, “Principles & Standards,” Black borrows his chorus from a lyric by Mos Def, rapping “I’m not concerned what kinda brand you are / I’m concerned what kinda man you are / What your principles and standards are.” Lyrically, Black seeks to separate himself from “fake moguls” in the independent hip-hop scene and establish his own ethics as a culture bearer.
“Paid Dues” finds Black rhyming about his extensive travels as an independent hip-hop artist. He specifically shouts out the hip-hop communities in Florida and Jackson, Mississippi, as "second homes." An upcoming trip to New York City, the birthplace of the genre, will also see Black break new ground for himself. The production on “Paid Dues” is peppered with a strong DJ scratch sample, highlighting the range in M Slago’s beatmaking.
The project’s closing track, “Carry On,” embodies Black’s personal lineage as a performing artist and the larger heritage of music that has shaped the African-American experience. Here he references his father as his greatest influence, rhyming “You see my daddy was a gospel sanga / and I’m his hip-hop doppelgänger,” a nod to the musicianship that courses through his veins.
“4 Tha CULTR” is a no frills and unapologetic take on creating rap music void of commercial expectations. The project is a brief, but enjoyable listen for hip-hop enthusiasts.
Marcel P. Black's music can be found online at marcelpblack.bandcamp.com.