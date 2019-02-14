Adam Dollar$ is what you may call a “rapper’s rapper.” The Baton Rouge emcee, who has been making waves within the region over the last few years, isn't shy about being regarded as a premier lyricist in the city. He understands the nuance that comes along with being celebrated for word wizardry in an area not widely known for lyrical rappers.
It "is a gift and a curse,” said Dollar$. “You feel pressure from the majority that wants you to conform to the more familiar sounds and cadences, but at the same time you’re creating a balance and introducing different themes sonically that residents from this area may or may not have heard before.”
Dollar$ has performed on numerous stages, from New Orleans staples such as The House of Blues and the Howlin' Wolf to The Varsity Theatre and Club Culture in Baton Rouge. The emcee was listed as one of The Advocate’s 2016 “musicians to watch,” and he appeared on Hip Hop DX in 2018 as part of the article “Underground Report: 7 indie hip-hop tracks flying under the radar.” His steady climb into the hearts and earbuds of Baton Rouge rap fans has been recognized by his peers.
“He definitely represents a different side of not just Baton Rouge hip-hop, but southern hip-hop," said Mike "SoleLab BR" Thomas, a frequent show DJ and hip-hop barber. “It’s no secret, when it comes to hip-hop music Baton Rouge is known for more of the street/trap type of artists. Adam has more of what’s considered a 'boom-bap' style of hip-hop."
On Thursday, Feb. 21, Adam Dollar$ will join Baton Rouge rap legend Max Minelli in a co-headlining show at The Varsity Theatre, a stage he is certainly no stranger to.
"Headlining The Varsity is always a memorable experience for me because it’s the premier music venue in the city, and they don’t have an extended history of booking rap artists from the city directly," Dollar$ said.
The Varsity, which has seen some of hip-hop’s biggest acts play its stage, is seldom an open invite for local rap acts. But Dollar$ has been one of its most consistent native sons since his first show there in 2015.
“I knew my music was gaining traction in my city in August of 2015,” said Dollar$. “I had been recording music for a few years, but I had just released my first project earlier that year. That was the first time I headlined the Varsity Theatre. After that it just became a snowball effect.”
A passionate and detailed visionary, Dollar$ has a broader idea for his music, while at the same time being keenly aware of where he stands as an emerging rapper in his hometown.
“Baton Rouge offers a native sound that has been emulated in other places for years that can’t be found anywhere else," Dollar$ said. "I also feel the city offers what most music scenes in other places can’t and that’s a lot of room for growth."
Dollar$ has been heavily influenced by hip-hop deities like Nas, Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z and Scarface, but his steel has remained sharpened by new age emcees such as Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher.
With regard to his show on Feb. 21, Dollar$ says that fans and first-timers alike can expect high energy performances, with a great emphasis on new material from his recent “What If” release. The concert will also feature L. Franchise and Bo Champ, with music by SoleLab BR.
“I look forward to sharing the stage with an artist who some consider the best rapper from Baton Rouge ever,” said Dollar$. Surely if Adam Dollar$ has things his way, there will have to be additional room in the conversation for who is revered as the Capital City’s finest emcee.
Adam Dollar$ / Max Minelli
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21
Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road
$20-$25