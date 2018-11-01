The spooky season usually brings with it a handful of overplayed Halloween anthems. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” can get old quickly, and the “Ghostbusters” theme is just straight up corny. We could use new tunes for everyone’s favorite hair-raising holiday.
Thankfully, “Monster Ballads” fills the void.
The “Monster Ballads” project, now on its eighth compilation, features eerie originals from musicians in Baton Rouge and the surrounding area. The quirky collection covers acoustic indie, alt-rock, hip-hop and even spoken word, all in the spirit of Halloween.
“Dracula Rasa” by Scariel Black reveals a vampire’s love for self-loathing new wave, and hip-hop appears on “Blood Ritual,” created by gory collaborators Fang$, AB Negative and Succubitch.
The Jack Torrance Five injects the mixtape with a dose of red-blooded rock ‘n’ roll on “Poltergeist,” a track written and performed by Matt Sigur, of Baton Rouge band The Widowers. Sigur, the former editor for Red, and The Widowers also contributed the song “Mandy,” one of the more sinister cuts on “Monster Ballads 8.”
Some songs are genuinely chilling, but others are lighthearted. On “Monster & Bride,” Hard Barfer sings of love with a stripped down duet, and “Rougarou” chronicles a romance with the Wolf Man.
The strangest pieces of “Monster Ballads 8” originate with The Moriarties. On “Demon Dreamin’ ” and “In the Woods,” bizarre soundscapes back ghoulish lyrics that verge on free-form poetry.
No two songs are alike on this delightfully haunted compilation album. With “Monster Ballads 8,” Baton Rouge’s eccentric talent proves south Louisiana is oozing with creativity.
“Monster Ballads 8” can be found at monsterballadproject.blogspot.com and on soundcloud.com.