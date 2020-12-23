Thanks to COVID-19, the 11th Annual “Home for the Holidays” Songwriter Showcase is heading outside.
Usually held inside the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts, this year's event will take place on the center's fourth-floor River Terrace at 7 p.m. Sunday.
"The event was started to shine light on our Louisiana singer-songwriters that were in Nashville working hard to make it in the music business and allowing them to play their latest original music to their friends and family while 'home for the holidays,'" a news release says. "Each year the show included some of the same performers, so that you could follow their journey and introduced you to some new performers each year, also."
Organizers say they'll be turning the outdoor area into a "winter wonderland" with tents, lights and heaters, if needed. The capacity limit (to ensure social distancing) will be 108 people as opposed to the 325-seat capacity of the theater. Performers have been decreased from six to three.
This year's lineup will feature regulars CJ Solar and Rhett Anthony Glindmeyer, and newbie Derek Shipley. David Borné, originally booked instead of Shipley, was forced to cancel when he contracted the coronavirus and had to reschedule an eye surgery.
Solar, a Baton Rouge native living in Nashville, Tennessee, writes for Sea Gayle Music (a publishing company co-owned by Brad Paisley). He recently had his second No. 1 song as a writer on the Billboard Country Charts for “Some Girls,” recorded by Jameson Rodgers. Morgan Wallen featuring Florida Georgia Line recorded Solar's first top song, “Up Down.” He has written songs for Jerrod Niemann, Justin Moore, Jason Aldean and others. His own songs as an artist have hit the top 10 on the Music Row charts and he was named Music Row’s Independent Artist of the Year in 2019.
Glindmeyer, of Prairieville, spent more than 10 years in Nashville and recently moved back to Louisiana. Glindmeyer still makes trips there to write and perform. He performs solo and with his variety band, Sugar Shaker.
Rosedale native Shipley fronts ’90s country cover band Parish County Line. The band has released two original EPs and its latest, “Blame it on Jones,” was produced by Solar and Nick Gibbens in Nashville. The band plans more new music in 2021.
The evening's format will be a little different this year but will still offer two rounds. The first will be the usual Nashville-style songwriter round in which each performer swaps songs and tells the story behind the song. After intermission, the three will jam on cover songs together.
For tickets, priced at $45, visit https://manshiptheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F4o000004GtKWEA0.