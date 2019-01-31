It’s easy to hear the classic country voice of June Carter Cash in her daughter Carlene Carter’s singing.
“We phrase the same. We pronounce words the same,” Carter said from her front porch in Nashville.
A third-generation country music artist and natural-born performer, Carter especially loves the way her voice and her late mother’s voice blend in song. “The sound of our voices together made a new sound,” she said.
Carter’s voice rings mightily through her high-spirited early ’90s country-pop hits “I Fell in Love,” “Come on Back” and “Every Little Thing.” In her latest solo album, 2014’s tradition-minded “Carter Girl,” she revisits her family’s musical legacy, singing songs composed by three generations of Carters.
In the 1920s, Carter’s grandmother, “Mother” Maybelle Carter, great uncle, A.P. Carter, and great aunt, Sara Carter, collectively known as The Carter Family, were among the early stars of country music. Carl Smith, another country star, is Carlene Carter’s father. Johnny Cash, her mother’s third husband, is her stepfather.
“One of the biggest gifts I was given, as a young girl, was to be charged with carrying the music on,” Carter said. “There are 750 Carter Family songs. They’re all good. I don’t ever have to write another song. I can just dig down in there and find one that suits my mood. But by making my own music, I’m adding to the Carter Family.”
Carter will perform in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Red Dragon Listening Room. Following recent years of touring and recording with John Mellencamp, she’s concentrating on projects she’d put on hold.
“John and I did close to 200 shows together,” she said. “As far as singing together, we immediately had a brother-and-sister connection. I’m really grateful to him, because he got me on the road again. He wanted me to tour with him this year, but if I stay on the road all the time, I won’t write as many songs or be as hungry as I am right now.”
In April, Carter moved to Nashville after 11 years in central California. She’s put a new band together and launched a residency, “Carlene Carter’s Wonderful World of Women Who Write,” at the Blue Bird Café. She’s also ready to make a new album.
“But my biggest reason for moving back to Tennessee was to be closer to my roots and my family,” she said. “In California, I was isolated from the community of songwriters that I want to hang out with and be inspired by.”
When Carter was growing up in suburban Nashville with her mother and stepfather, dinner guests at their house in Hendersonville came bearing gifts of songs.
“Many a night,” she said, “I got to sit in between the greats. George (Jones) and Tammy (Wynette) came one night. Roy Orbison, our next-door neighbor, came. Paul and Linda McCartney came. Paul sat at my piano and played ‘Lady Madonna.’ I about had a heart attack. That little piano is in this house I live in now.”
Those starry nights of newly composed words and music inspired Carter to write.
“My sisters Rosie (Nix-Adams) and Rosanne (Cash), all three of us, would be scrambling to have some new songs for the party,” she said.
After singing with The Carter Family at 17, Carter moved to the United Kingdom. She recorded her early albums there with British collaborators (including her first husband, Nick Lowe) and appeared in the musical “Pump Boys and Dinettes” in London’s West End.
After subbing for her aunt, Anita Carter, when “The Johnny Cash Show” played London’s Wembley Stadium, she joined her stepfather’s troupe for two years of touring. Encouragement from Dwight Yoakam, an old friend, brought her back to Nashville. “Dwight said, ‘Carlene, there’s a place for you here in country music, and I don’t think you have to change,’ ” she recalled.
In the early 1990s, Carter released hits and received nominations for a Grammy Award and Academy of Country Music Awards. Like most performers, her career hasn’t always been ascendant, but money and fame never motivated anyway.
“For me, it’s about the joy of singing and creating something and taking it to an audience,” she said.
Her next album is a new Carter Family project, “Across Generations.” Produced by her brother, John Carter Cash, it features five generations of Carters in new recordings and archival material.
“I’ve been so blessed to be born into so many people who did what I want to do,” she said. “I think I would have come out this way anyway, but I sure did have amazing teachers and people to learn from.”
Carlene Carter
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7
Red Dragon Listening Room, 2401 Florida St.
$75 regular; $90 VIP