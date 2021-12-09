This holiday season’s new songs by piano chanteuse Norah Jones, Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas, the reunited Abba and superstar duo of Ed Sheeran and Elton John are more than novelties — they’re future Christmas classics.
Jones, Thomas, Kelly Clarkson, country star Brett Eldredge and singer-actress Kristin Chenoweth are among the artists who’ve released full-length holiday albums. Others go the singles route, including Sheeran and John, Abba and New Orleans’ Cowboy Mouth.
Sheeran and John inject joy, hope and, like other artists this year, a touch of pandemic-era poignancy into their duet, “Merry Christmas.”
Abba’s “Little Things,” a gentle ode to Christmas morning that appears on the Swedish quartet’s reunion album, “Voyage,” is Abba’s first Christmas song. All the proceeds from the single will benefit UNICEF’s Global Child Protection Fund.
Other new holiday singles include ZZ Top singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons’ “Jingle Bell Blues,” a Jimmy Reed-style take on “Jingle Bells.” Cowboy Mouth, featuring singer-drummer Fred LeBlanc, gives “Jingle Bells” a country-pop spin and “Little Drummer Boy” an earnest power-pop treatment.
This year’s new full-length albums of holiday music include:
NORAH JONES, “I Dream of Christmas”: In her original song, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones),” Jones sweetly yearns for a normal, happy Christmas. In addition to the album’s six original songs, the singer-pianist puts her warm touch on “White Christmas,” “Blue Christmas” and, such a natural choice for her, Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmas Time Is Here.” There’s also an infectiously grooving “Run Rudolph Run.”
“When I was trying to figure out which direction to take, the original songs started popping in my head,” nine-time Grammy winner Jones says. “They were all about trying to find the joys of Christmas, catching that spark, that feeling of love and inclusion that I was yearning for during the rest of the year.”
ROB THOMAS, “Something About Christmas Time”: “Small Town Christmas,” the first single from the Matchbox Twenty singer’s Christmas album, is a seasonal anthem made to make spirits bright. There’s also an update of Thomas’ 2003 holiday single, “A New York Christmas”; a duet with country singer-guitarist Brad Paisley (“Santa Don’t Come Here Anymore”); and duets with Ingrid Michaelson, BeBe Winans and Abby Anderson. Thomas also interprets classics by Dolly Parton, Ray Charles and Bryan Adams. “Songs I grew up with,” he says.
KELLY CLARKSON, “When Christmas Comes Around…”: The second Christmas album from the singer, talk-show host and “The Voice” coach includes a happy holiday breakup song, “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” the bittersweet ballad “Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)” and duets with Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge. Clarkson wants her holiday album to capture “how different the holidays can be for all of us during the varying stages of our lives. I hope everyone can find something they relate to. Hopefully, the happier songs, but if not, hey, you’re not alone!”
KRISTIN CHENOWETH, "Happiness is … Christmas!": The Tony- and Emmy-winning singer-actress opens with the medley “Happiness (is Christmas)”/“Christmas Time Is Here,” a bow to Chenoweth’s breakout role in the 1999 Broadway production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The made-in-Nashville project also features a duet with singer-guitarist Keb’ Mo’ (“Merry Christmas, Baby”).
“The inspiration for this album was light,” Chenoweth says. “Light at the end of the tunnel.”
PISTOL ANNIES, “Hell of a Holiday”: Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — collectively the country trio Pistol Annies — composed 10 new songs for their 13-track holiday collection. Tracks include the jolly original “Snow Globe” and renditions of “Sleigh Ride,” “Auld Lang Syne” and Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December.”
BRETT ELDREDGE, “Mr. Christmas”: The country star’s second Christmas album presents snow-dusted classics, lesser-known songs and two original songs, the swinging “Mr. Christmas” and feel-good “Feels Like Christmas.”
“Some of the last of the magic left in this world is in Christmas music,” Eldredge says. “The world is the world, and life comes at you like it does, but I hope you find joy in this music.”
PENTATONIX, “Evergreen”: The fifth holiday collection from the a cappella quintet runs from traditional selections to rock-era favorites by Paul McCartney (“Wonderful Christmastime”), the Beach Boys (“Little Saint Nick”) and Joni Mitchell (“River”).
NAT “KING” COLE, “A Sentimental Christmas with Nat ‘King’ Cole and Friends”: Like “Unforgettable,” Natalie Cole’s 1991 duet with her father, Nat “King” Cole, this project pairs the mid-20th century star with contemporary artists. Cole duets with Johnny Mathis, Kristin Chenoweth, Calum Scott, Gloria Estefan and, joining Cole for his evergreen “The Christmas Song,” John Legend.
DARREN CRISS, “A Very Darren Crissmas”: Former “Glee” cast member Darren Criss interprets classics and sings duets with Adam Lambert, Evan Rachel Wood and Louisiana’s Lainey Wilson (the Criss original, “Drunk Christmas”).
BILLY IDOL, “Happy Holidays”: Billy Idol’s 2006 holiday collection debuts this year on vinyl and music streaming services. The punk-rocker says it’s “a limited edition of the finest holiday music you’ve ever heard.”