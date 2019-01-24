Baton Rouge's DeadCentered is difficult to ignore on its full-length debut, a brutal blitz of hardcore punk and thrash metal known as “Washed Up, Enough.”
Huge power chords, heavy distortion and fierce drumming engulf the album, while sudden changes in tempo keep listeners on their toes. The speed conjures up mosh-worthy chaos, until the band hits the brakes, evoking the slow sludge loved by headbangers.
It’s hard not to immediately notice the punishing, dynamic vocals of DeadCentered singer and guitarist Joshua Michael Sesler, who shifts from guttural death growl to classic hardcore chant without warning. The four musicians in DeadCentered — Sesler, guitarist Jeremy Fish, bassist Eric McCauley and drummer Mike Poole — are producing some of the heaviest Baton Rouge punk in recent memory.
While “Washed Up, Enough” maintains its hardcore status throughout, DeadCentered decides to finish the project on a surprisingly different note. “Outro” closes with an eerie toy piano and dark, pulsing synth tones. In the last 30 seconds, you hear a man calling out, his voice echoing into oblivion.
“Hello? Is anybody there?” he asks, half-panicked. It’s as if DeadCentered is wondering if anyone has been listening.
To answer the question: Yes, we are here, and you have our attention.
DeadCentered can be found online at deadcentered.bandcamp.com.