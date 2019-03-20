The new self-titled EP from Baton Rouge heavy metal band Booze might be your new air guitar anthem.
The EP is filled with over-driven guitar work, impressive progressions, patterns and fingerwork. Guitarist and lead vocalist Taylor Chellew offers face-melting riff after face-melting riff, each wrapped in the driving bass and hammering drums of bandmates Christian Woerner and Jesse Zeringue.
The lead cut, “Congregation,” wastes no time in establishing Chellew as a metal shredder. The composition is dynamic and shifts grooves often, giving him space to show off the talent and creativity he wields with a guitar.
The guitarist is far from the only talent in Booze — each song on the EP is an odyssey with its own hero. Woerner’s bass guitar shines on “Lost in a Headspace,” which contains slapped lines and a few quick solos that stand out among Chellew's expansive chops.
On “Asphyxiate,” Zeringue’s unrelenting drum fills are hard to miss. The drummer previously played with Chellew in the now-extinct Baton Rouge band Kadabra, and the two players’ musical acquaintance shows. “Asphyxiate” uses a progressive arrangement that sees Zeringue’s cadence devolve from breakneck speed to slow sludge.
This first project from Booze overflows with riffs, fills and solos that demonstrate each band member’s skill. Even if you aren’t a fan of metal, the musicianship in Booze earns respect and a listen at full volume.
“Booze EP” is available on major streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Booze will play the KLSU spring fundraiser kick off party on Sunday, March 24, at Tin Roof Brewing Company.
