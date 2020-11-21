Friends and fans will gather for a memorial service for swamp pop legend Van Broussard from noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center's Trademart building, 9039 S St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
A private ceremony and burial will follow at a later date.
The beloved swamp pop singer died early Tuesday at 83 at his Prairieville home.
For six decades, Broussard’s local and regional performances drew hundreds of devoted fans wherever he performed. Known as the king of swamp, Broussard was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 1997.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol Hymel Broussard, son Sidney, daughters Debra Bell, Vanessa Vincent (Jeremy), Michelle Reynolds (Scott); brothers Henry, Ernie (Phyllis “Alfie”), Gerald “Chookie” (Peggy), Arthur (Helen); sisters Grace Brignac (Cedric), Mary Lee “Tootsie” Carnahan, Sylvia “Tilly” Gordon (Pat), Lisa Gautreau; brother-in-law Herbert “Brother” Hymel (Noonie); sisters-in-law Donna Hymel, Vickie Barraco (Donnie); grandchildren Amber Gaudin (Mark), Cassidy and Trent Broussard, McKenzie and Gavin Rambin, Anthony and Madeline Vincent, Grayce and Rex Reynolds; great grandchildren Kylee Guitreau and Landon Delatte, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.