Bought those Nelly tickets yet?
If you haven't heard, the Grammy-winning rap artist known for such hits as "Hot in Herre," "Dilemma" and "Country Grammar" will perform Friday, Nov. 19, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's Eatel Center in Gonzales.
"Coming off of his continued success in country music with new hits like 'Cool Again' with Kane Brown, 'Good Times Roll' with Jimmie Allen and 'Lil Bit' with Florida Georgia Line, Nelly is ready to bring an incredibly rare experience to the road as he travels with a full band for the first time," a news release says.
Special guests will be rising country singers Harper Grace and Dusty Black. DJSC will spin songs between sets.
Tickets are $35-$120 at eventbrite.com for the RNC Entertainment production.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.