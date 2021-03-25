Billed as fun for kids and adults, the Open Air Fair with Opéra Louisiane gets underway at noon Saturday at the EBR Main Library Plaza, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Running until 2 p.m., the free outdoor event is presented by OL's Young People’s Opera Program in partnership with the Main Library.
The afternoon of live music begins with Master Minutes from noon to 12:30 p.m. during which master artists will instruct the audience in dancing, drawing and singing.
"Stay for the live show to hear the captivating singers, move along with the dancers, and use your drawing skills to be a part of the action, all from the comfort of your safely distanced lawn chair on the expansive plaza at Goodwood Library," a news release says.
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs.
The event is made possible by support from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Rotary of Baton Rouge, and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
Opéra Louisiane, in existence since 2007, was recently granted professional company member status by OPERA America. It also received its first grant from The National Endowment for the Arts in 2019.
Additional season support comes from John G. Turner and Jerry G. Fischer, Crowne Plaza Executive Center, RoyOMartin, The Pennington Family Foundation, Jackson Land Company, Faulk & Winkler, CPA, The Opéra Louisiane Board of Directors, The Louisiana Division of the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, WVLA 33 and Fox 44, The City of Baton Rouge and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana Division of the Arts, Phelps Dunbar, The Lamar Family Foundation, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.