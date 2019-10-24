Christian music singer Lauren Daigle is poised to earn another major music award, continuing a yearlong streak of recognition following her latest album, "Look Up Child."
The south Louisiana native has been nominated for the American Music Award for Favorite Contemporary Inspirational Artist. Christian music acts For King & Country and MercyMe are also finalists for the award, and the winner will be announced during a ceremony on Nov. 24.
The American Music Awards is an annual, fan-voted award show, with nominees "based on fan interactions as reflected on billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring," according to the awards' website.
The winners are then determined by fan voting, which is now open at goo.gle/AMAsVote.
The 2019 American Music Awards, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will broadcast live at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 on ABC from the Los Angeles Microsoft Theater. The major nominees this year include Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift competing for Artist of the Year.
Following the release of "Look Up Child" in September 2018, Daigle has received several prominent awards, including two Grammys, three Billboard Music Awards and three Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year. If Daigle wins at the American Music Awards, it would be her third in that category.
Earlier this month, Daigle performed at the Raising Cane's River Center in downtown Baton Rouge and was given the True Louisiana Ambassador Award by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
For more about the singer, visit laurendaigle.com.