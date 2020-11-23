Laine Hardy fans, your Black Friday just got a little brighter.
The Louisiana "American Idol" winner and rising country star will release the new music video for his rendition of the Christmas classic, “Please Come Home For Christmas” the day after Thanksgiving.
"The heartwarming video features childhood photos of Laine as he celebrated the holidays with his family over the years," according to a news release from Monarch Publicity.
“I’ve always had the Eagles version of this song on my playlists during the holidays,” Hardy said. “Especially with everything going on right now, there are going to be a lot of people missing family and loved ones this Christmas. So I wanted to make my own version of the song, and hope it lifts people up this year.”
Livingston native Hardy also virtually participated in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile Lights Festival TV special on Sunday night.
To see Hardy's new video starting Friday, go to https://www.youtube.com/lainehardy.