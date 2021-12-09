“It’s been a crazy, crazy couple of years,” pop and country singing star Crystal Gayle says ahead of her Christmas show Saturday at the Manship Theatre. “I’m so glad that things are opening up and people are getting out to do what they love to do.”
Like countless other performers, Gayle stopped touring during the coronavirus pandemic. As year two of the pandemic wraps up, she’s gratefully performing a few holiday shows in Texas and Louisiana.
“If we didn’t love it, we wouldn’t be out there doing it,” says the velvet-toned singer whose recordings entered the country, pop and adult contemporary charts. “Whatever you do in life, do it with a smile and do it the best you can. That’s what we’re here to do, to take care of people, be nice, be kind.”
Typically performing 40 to 50 concerts a year, Gayle returned to concertizing in September following a long break.
“Seeing people on the road who you’ve made friends with, that makes it extra special,” she says. “I have made so many friends all over the world. I’ve been so lucky to have a career that goes beyond hit records on the radio.”
Television has been a major part of Gayle’s career. Pop-crossover success with the Grammy-winning “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” made the blue-eyed beauty the musical guest TV variety and talk shows loved to book. Her dozens of TV appearances include specials with Bob Hope and Dean Martin, “The Muppet Show” and seven appearances each on “Solid Gold” and “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.”
“I was the token country act that TV shows would call on,” Gayle says. “I had to turn down so many great ones because there was only one of me. It was a great time in television. They don’t have the great variety shows anymore.”
Gayle also starred in her own TV specials, including “Holiday in Finland” and “A Crystal Gayle Christmas in Sweden.” In a seasonal mood, too, she released her only holiday album in 1986, “A Crystal Christmas.”
“For a long time, I did not want to do holiday tours because I’d be away from home at Christmastime,” she explains. “But then I did some and it was so much fun. We did big holiday tours after that. I could sing Christmas songs all year long.”
The younger sister of the singer known as the queen of country, Loretta Lynn, Gayle grew up in Kentucky and Indiana. Loving all kinds of music, she sang in choirs, a swing group, her brother’s country band and with her friends’ rock band.
“My mother said I could sing before I could walk,” Gayle recalls. “Music is in my soul. When I was growing up, music was a form of entertainment for oneself. We didn’t have video games and all the things that distract you. I think kids would be better off if they didn’t have some of that stuff, because they’d have time to think and do things that are more meaningful.”
When Gayle, named Brenda Gail Webb by her parents, began her recording career, her older sister suggested she adopt Crystal as her show business name. Decca Records already had a Brenda, the famous Brenda Lee.
“Of course, the only reason I was on Decca Records was because I was Loretta Lynn’s sister,” Gayle says. “Loretta opened the door for me.”
Lynn also composed her little sister’s debut single, the Top 25 country song “I’ve Cried the Blue Right Out of My Eyes.” But Gayle’s biggest success came a few years later, after she moved from Decca to United Artists Records.
“Loretta gave me the best advice,” Gayle remembers. “She told me, ‘Quit singing my songs. Quit singing anything like I would sing it. You go MOR (middle of the road). There’s only one Loretta Lynn. We don’t need another.’ ”
Big sister’s advice worked. In 1976, “I’ll Get Over You” became the first of Gayle’s 22 No. 1 country songs. The song’s composer, Richard Leigh, also wrote her 1977 pop and country smash “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.”
“That song went everywhere,” Gayle says. “Those songs do not come around very often. I’m so glad I got one of them. I never get tired of singing it.”
Crystal Gayle’s Holiday Show
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$60-$75