A cast of local all-stars will sing the music of Carole King, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Linda Ronstadt, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick and more at the Manship Theatre this weekend.
“I’m Every Woman,” a tribute to great singers of decades past, runs Friday and Saturday in the Manship’s Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre.
Brandy Johnson, Margaret Fowler, Judy Whitney-Davis and Natalie Overall will perform solos, duets and ensemble pieces.
“Because of the high level of performer that’s been assembled, it’s going to be a dynamic show,” Johnson said of the “I’m Every Woman” cast.
Before she returned to Baton Rouge to raise a family, Johnson performed with opera companies in Chicago, Santa Fe, New York, Florida, Italy and Washington, D.C. Her day job is choral conductor at McKinley High School.
Johnson’s “I’m Every Woman” songs include her take on Houston’s “Saving All My Love.”
“I’m sort of crazy to think that I’m going to sing one of Whitney’s ballads, but I’m not going to try to emulate her,” she said. “She has her voice; I have mine.”
Johnson will join Fowler for a duet of “Natural Woman,” the classic recorded by Franklin and the song’s composer, King. Fowler is ecstatic about the opportunity to sing with Johnson.
“When you have these ladies,” Fowler said of Johnson and the show’s other singers, “that automatically makes it special.”
Fowler, in addition to her singing work, teaches elementary music at the University Laboratory School. After performing and working behind the scenes in music for decades, she’s currently being heard by possibly the largest audience of her career — Fowler sings lead in the ubiquitously shown Baton Rouge Clinic 75th anniversary TV commercial.
Fowler’s other songs in “I’m Every Woman” include Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good” and Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You.” The show’s music director, Mike Esneault, “is working up really interesting arrangements,” she said.
Esneault, an Emmy winner and Grammy certificate-recipient, developed the “I’m Every Woman” concept with Manship Theatre executive director Melanie Couvillon. They previously collaborated for a 2018 salute to American standards by George Gershwin, Hoagy Carmichael, Cole Porter and more.
“We enjoyed creating that, so Melanie and I brainstormed about what else might be fun,” Esneault said. “We’re showcasing great singers from the ’70s and ’80s and some of their music.”
“I’m Every Woman” will include 18 songs in a variety of styles. Fowler, Johnson and Overall all performed for the Manship’s American standards salute.
“Pretty much all of them could sing the whole show,” Esneault said of the vocalists, who’ll sing lead for three songs each and also backup vocals when they’re not in the spotlight. “The ladies will be involved all through the night.”
As for the other two singers, Whitney-Davis is a minister’s daughter who's sung both sacred and secular music. She grew up in Detroit.
Overall studied vocal performance at the LSU School of Music and University of Bologna. Her credits include local bands and Theatre Baton Rouge.
Esneault let the singers have their say as to who will sing what, he said.
“I threw the ball in their court,” he said. “ ‘Here’s the list. Give me your top five choices.’ Then we all got together, went through it one evening and figured out who would do what. Everybody seemed happy.”
Esneault will play piano and keyboard throughout the show. The band also features drummer Keith Simoneaux, bassist David Hinson, saxophonist Doug Stone and, the New Orleans guitarist and banjo player who won the 2021 Steve Martin Banjo Prize, Don Vappie.
“I’m really happy about the band, too,” Esneault said. “And we’ll have ample rehearsals to get it tight. I want to perform the songs with the respect they deserve."
'I'm Every Woman'
7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$27 at manshiptheatre.org