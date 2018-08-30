On a Sunday morning in June, CJ Solar learned that “Up Down,” a song he co-wrote, was poised to top Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Singer Morgan Wallen picked up the song for his debut album and recorded it with Florida Georgia Line.
Chris DuBois, co-owner of Sea Gayle Music, the music publishing company Solar writes for, sent the 26-year-old songwriter from Baton Rouge the good news in a text.
“Chris said, ‘Hey, man. Everybody’s saying you got the No. 1. Congrats,’ ” Solar said from Nashville last week.
By Sunday afternoon, it was official. “Up Down” held the top spot.
“We got really lucky,” Solar said of the song he co-wrote with two fellow Nashville tunesmiths, Michael Hardy and Brad Clawson. “All of the pieces magically lined up for it to be a No. 1.”
On Friday at the Texas Club, Solar will play his first hometown show since “Up Down” topped the charts. It’ll be his third headlining performance at the Texas Club.
“We’ve had great crowds at the Texas Club before,” he said. “But maybe we can squeeze even more people in there because of the cool stuff that’s happened.”
The other “cool stuff” includes Solar’s two opening act dates for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour. They happened the same week “Up Down” ruled the country radio charts.
“It’s really cool that we opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd, our heroes,” Solar said. “And ‘Up Down’ namedrops ‘Free Bird.’ ”
In another sign of success, comedian Cledus T. Judd recorded a parody of “Up Down.” Judd’s “(Weight’s Goin’) Up Down, Up Down” is his first send-up of a country hit since his apparently premature retirement in 2015.
“That’s the ultimate compliment,” Solar said. “A lot of people are like, ‘Man, now you know you’ve made it.’ And the video is super funny.”
Released as a single in November, “Up Down” moved slowly up the charts. In hindsight, the twangy, more country than country-rock ode to down-home fun was made for summer. Like Solar’s other compositions, “Just Another Day in the Country,” “American Girls” and “Same Town," “Up Down” celebrates good friends and good times.
Growing up in Baton Rouge, Solar performed with his younger brothers in a classic rock trio, Solar Heat. He got serious about writing songs in high school, and at 17, he released “Rocks the South,” a solo album featuring 12 original songs. In 2010, Solar moved to Nashville to study music at Belmont University, and during his senior year, he signed his Sea Gayle Music publishing deal.
Chris DuBois hears more than luck in Solar’s songwriting.
“You can hear all of CJ’s influences when you listen to his music, from Lynyrd Skynyrd and Tom Petty to 90s country,” the music publisher and songwriter said this week. “And it’s all written with a commercial sensibility aimed right at country radio.”
Strive as much as Solar has during his nearly nine years in Nashville, he’s grateful that he’s achieved something most songwriters will never achieve.
“I’ve got a lot of songwriter buddies up here,” he said. “Some of them have been doing this a long time. But a lot of people never get to ring that No. 1 bell. A lot of stuff has to go right and you’ve got to work really hard.”
Before “Up Down,” in 2015, Jerrod Niemann’s recording of a Solar song, “Blue Bandana,” reached No. 32 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. In February, Kyle Park’s recording of Solar’s “What the Heaven” rose to No. 1 on the Texas Music Chart.
In April, Solar released his latest independent EP, “Get Away With It,” and his new single, “American Girls,” appeared in July. His other good news includes his recent signing to Dreamcatcher Management, a company that includes Kenny Rogers’ longtime manager, Jim Mazza. He’s booked by one of Nashville’s top booking agencies, William Morris Endeavor.
“Hopefully, we’ll turn all this stuff into a major-label record deal at some point,” Solar said.
In the meantime, Solar knows he’ll probably be singing “Up Down” at every show he performs.
“It’s a really fun song,” he said. “Definitely now, with everybody knowing the song, it’s going to be a staple. I’m probably going to play that song forever.”
CJ SOLAR/SWEET TEA TRIO
WHEN: Friday. Doors at 8 p.m.
WHERE: Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave.
COST: $10 advance, $12 at the doors, $20 VIP
INFO: thetexasclub.com; cjsolar.com