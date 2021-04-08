The votes are in and American Country Music Chatter's 2021 New Artist of the Year is none other than Livingston's Laine Hardy.
The 20-year-old country singer and Season 17 "American Idol" winner took to Facebook to show his appreciation to his fans on Wednesday.
"Awesome thank ya'll so much," Hardy wrote, following it with a praying hands emoji.
Hardy, who's sung the national anthem for many local and national events since winning the "Idol" title, also will give a virtual performance of the same for the Chicago White Sox's home opener against Kansas City at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.
American Country Music Chatter bills itself as "the most interactive country music page on social media." See more on ACMC at https://www.facebook.com/AmericanCountryMusicChatter; Twitter & Instagram: ACMC_Country.
Of 41,500 ballots cast on Facebook, Hardy received 31,955 votes or 77%.
Runner-up was 32-year-old Tennessee native Jake Hoot, winner of Season 17 of "The Voice."
For more on Hardy, visit https://www.lainehardymusic.com/.